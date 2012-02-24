TOKYO Feb 24 Most Japanese government
bond prices edged higher on Friday, catching a tailwind from
U.S. Treasuries as well as concerns about global growth.
* JGBs were stronger particularly at the shorter end, helped
by firm U.S. Treasuries, which were bolstered by a strong
seven-year debt auction.
* But some strategists said gains at the shorter end were
limited after the Bank of Japan's surprise move last week to
spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($124.70 billion) on JGBs as part
of its asset-buying programme.
The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left to
maturity, so the move primarily lifted prices at the short end
of the curve.
* "The 2- to 5-year sector has basically run out of value
because of the BOJ. You're much better off with T-bills and a
smaller amount of longer maturities," said Neale Vincent,
strategist at Nomura Securities Co.
* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs slipped a basis point
to 0.965 percent.
* The yield on 5-year JGBs was down a basis point at 0.300
percent after earlier falling as low as 0.295
percent.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.15 point to 142.63,
poking above their 10-day moving average of 142.61 and solidly
holding above their 25-day moving average at 142.52.
* The yield on the 20-year note inched down half a basis
point to 1.750 percent, while the 30-year bond
yield was flat at 1.930 percent.
* Economic fears continued to underpin bond prices. The
European Commission forecast that economic output in the euro
zone will contract 0.3 percent this year, while the wider
European Union will stagnate.
* JGBs also took their lead from Treasuries, which firmed
after a seven-year auction drew the highest demand from
investors and direct bidders since the maturity was reintroduced
three years ago.
* "U.S. debt prices give the market a bid tone," says
Katsutoshi Inadome, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
* The market shrugged off the latest warning from Moody's
Investors Service that Japan's failure to meet its fiscal
targets could have wider implications.
($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen)
