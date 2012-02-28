* BOJ easing supports 2-yr auction demand
* Investors look ahead to 10-yr auction Thursday
* Limited impact seen from Elpida filing
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bonds
were mostly higher on Tuesday, on month-end buying from pension
funds and on fears of slowing global demand because of high oil
prices, but gains were capped ahead of a 10-year sale later this
week.
Two-year notes bucked the trend and slid slightly as the
market sought concession ahead of a 2.7 trillion yen auction,
although the demand at the sale was firm, as expected.
"Month-end buying is supporting prices along most of the
curve, and the overnight rise in U.S. Treasuries on concerns
about oil is supporting sentiment," said a fixed income fund
manager at a European institution.
Many Japanese pension funds often buy long-dated bonds at
the end of month to extend duration of their portfolio to match
bond indexes.
Although Japanese shares rose to fresh seven-month closing
high, bond prices remained supported by concerns about the
impact of high oil prices on global demand.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was down a basis point
at 0.960 percent, but still holding well above a
14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.
Ten-year JGB futures pared gains but still ended up
0.13 point at 142.66, above support at their 10-day moving
average of 142.63.
The yield on the 20-year note was down one basis point at
1.750 percent, while the 30-year yield also gave
up half a basis point to 1.930 percent.
Two-year yields rose half a basis point to 0.110 percent
, though market players expect the yield to stay
near 0.10 percent in coming months, supported by the Bank of
Japan's surprise easing this month.
The BOJ has said it will spend an extra 10 trillion yen
($125 billion) on JGB purchases, buying bonds with up to two
years left to maturity.
The bid-to-cover ratio at Tuesday's auction was a healthy
5.15, above the 12-month average of 4.43 though down from
previous sale's 5.35, which was the highest since Nov 2010. The
tail, or the gap between lowest and average price, was 0.002.
"The auction was in line with our expectations, and the tail
was tight, as the two-year sector is controlled by the BOJ,"
said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.
Most market participants expect the yield curve to steepen,
as long-term bond yields rise while the short and medium end of
the curve are capped after the BOJ's easing.
On Thursday, Japan's finance ministry will sell 2.2 trillion
yen worth of 10-year bonds, and Hasegawa said Tuesday's auction
response was not necessarily an indicator of longer-term demand.
"The 10-year sector is different because it reflects market
trends and global conditions, but if the yield rises to around
1.0 percent, there should be buying," she said.
Credit markets mostly shrugged off the failure of Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, which filed for protection
from creditors late on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt.
The cost of default insurance against a basket of Japanese
companies in the credit derivative market was little changed on
Tuesday with the iTraxx Japan CDS index traded at
142 basis points.
"There are not many investors who hold Elpida's bonds. And
many of those who still have them probably already written down
Elpida's bonds when the company got support from the government.
So the impact should be small," said a trader at a Japanese
bank.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)