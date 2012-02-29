TOKYO Feb 29 Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday as equities rallied and data showed Japanese factory output rose more than expected, but losses were likely limited on expectations of month-end buying.

* Japanese factory output increased more than expected in January and firms expect further gains, increasing confidence that overseas demand is stabilising and manufacturers have put the worst of the impact of last year's disasters behind them.

* The Nikkei share average climbed above 9,800 for the first time since August, extending a rally of more than 10 percent this month and heading for its best February performance in two decades.

* Market participants still expect yields to stick to recent ranges, as pension funds usually buy longer-dated bonds at the end of the month to extend the duration of their portfolio to match bond indexes.

* "The industrial output numbers were better than expected, but prices are still supported by month-end buying," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The Bank of Japan's surprise easing this month also continued to support bonds. The central bank said it will spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) on JGB purchases, buying bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was up half a basis point at 0.965 percent, holding well above a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

* Ten-year JGB futures edged down 0.02 point to 142.64, with support at their 10-day moving average of 142.63.

* The yield on the 20-year note was flat at 1.750 percent , while the 30-year yield inched up half a basis point to 1.935 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)