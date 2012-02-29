* 5-yr yield drops to fresh 6-month low
* 10-yr auction on Thursday expected to meet average demand
* BOJ Kamezaki warns of need for fiscal reforms
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 29 Japanese government bonds
ended higher on Wednesday, reversing early losses and pulling
the five-year yield to a six-month low, as an equities rally
stalled and pension funds bought bonds on the last day of the
month.
Bonds stayed in negative territory for most of the day
before gaining late in the session as the Nikkei share average
ended nearly flat after earlier climbing above 9,800 for
the first time since August. The index still logged its best
February performance in two decades.
Investors shrugged off data released earlier on Wednesday
showing Japanese factory output increased more than expected in
January and firms expect further gains. The report increased
confidence that manufacturers have put the worst of the impact
of last year's disasters behind them.
"The better-than-expected industrial output data didn't have
much of an impact, because it's the last day of the month, and
the last chance for supply adjustments," said Credit Suisse
strategist Shinji Ebihara.
Pension funds typically buy longer-dated bonds at the end of
months, to extend the duration of their portfolio to match bond
indexes.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs slipped
half a basis point to 0.955 percent, moving closer to a 14-month
low of 0.935 percent hit last month.
Ten-year JGB futures erased earlier losses as
stocks pared gains, and closed up 0.07 point at 142.73, above
their 10-day moving average of 142.64.
The Bank of Japan's surprise easing this month also
continued to support bonds, particularly at the shorter end of
the curve. The central bank said it will spend an extra 10
trillion yen ($125 billion) on JGB purchases, buying bonds with
up to two years left to maturity.
The yield on the 5-year note dropped a basis
point to 0.290 percent, its lowest level since August, while
the yield on the 20-year note also shed a basis
point to 1.740 percent.
10-YR AUCTION LIKELY SMOOTH
On Thursday, Japan's finance ministry will sell 2.2 trillion
yen worth of 10-year bonds, and most traders expect the response
to be in line with recent sales which faced healthy demand.
"The 10-year auction should be safe. With a 1.0 percent
coupon, some investors should be eager to buy at that level,"
said Takami Tokioka, chief portfolio manager at GCI Asset
management in Tokyo.
Yields could rise ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year in
March, if Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda fails to convince a
divided parliament to pass laws to double Japan's 5 percent
sales tax by 2015, he said.
Market players say a failure to pass the bill, seen as a
step toward reducing Japan's massive public debt, the highest
among industrialised economies, could prompt credit rating firms
to cut their ratings on Japan.
"The main issue for JGBs is still the political issue. Right
now, no one is focusing on the JGB market. The news is all about
the Europe, and forex, and oil and equities. But that could
change if the Democratic Party of Japan fails to achieve its tax
hike targets," Tokioka said.
Bank of Japan board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki said on
Wednesday that Japan needs to learn from Europe and restore its
fiscal health to avoid a sudden spike in bond yields.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)