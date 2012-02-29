* 5-yr yield drops to fresh 6-month low

* 10-yr auction on Thursday expected to meet average demand

* BOJ Kamezaki warns of need for fiscal reforms

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 29 Japanese government bonds ended higher on Wednesday, reversing early losses and pulling the five-year yield to a six-month low, as an equities rally stalled and pension funds bought bonds on the last day of the month.

Bonds stayed in negative territory for most of the day before gaining late in the session as the Nikkei share average ended nearly flat after earlier climbing above 9,800 for the first time since August. The index still logged its best February performance in two decades.

Investors shrugged off data released earlier on Wednesday showing Japanese factory output increased more than expected in January and firms expect further gains. The report increased confidence that manufacturers have put the worst of the impact of last year's disasters behind them.

"The better-than-expected industrial output data didn't have much of an impact, because it's the last day of the month, and the last chance for supply adjustments," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

Pension funds typically buy longer-dated bonds at the end of months, to extend the duration of their portfolio to match bond indexes.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs slipped half a basis point to 0.955 percent, moving closer to a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

Ten-year JGB futures erased earlier losses as stocks pared gains, and closed up 0.07 point at 142.73, above their 10-day moving average of 142.64.

The Bank of Japan's surprise easing this month also continued to support bonds, particularly at the shorter end of the curve. The central bank said it will spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) on JGB purchases, buying bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

The yield on the 5-year note dropped a basis point to 0.290 percent, its lowest level since August, while the yield on the 20-year note also shed a basis point to 1.740 percent.

10-YR AUCTION LIKELY SMOOTH

On Thursday, Japan's finance ministry will sell 2.2 trillion yen worth of 10-year bonds, and most traders expect the response to be in line with recent sales which faced healthy demand.

"The 10-year auction should be safe. With a 1.0 percent coupon, some investors should be eager to buy at that level," said Takami Tokioka, chief portfolio manager at GCI Asset management in Tokyo.

Yields could rise ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year in March, if Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda fails to convince a divided parliament to pass laws to double Japan's 5 percent sales tax by 2015, he said.

Market players say a failure to pass the bill, seen as a step toward reducing Japan's massive public debt, the highest among industrialised economies, could prompt credit rating firms to cut their ratings on Japan.

"The main issue for JGBs is still the political issue. Right now, no one is focusing on the JGB market. The news is all about the Europe, and forex, and oil and equities. But that could change if the Democratic Party of Japan fails to achieve its tax hike targets," Tokioka said.

Bank of Japan board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki said on Wednesday that Japan needs to learn from Europe and restore its fiscal health to avoid a sudden spike in bond yields. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)