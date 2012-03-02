TOKYO, March 2 Japanese government bonds fell on Friday, as fading worries over the euro zone debt crisis and rising equities sapped the appeal of safe-haven assets.

* Solid demand at Thursday's 10-year JGB auction underpinned market sentiment, but the Nikkei share average continued to rise and draw attention away from safe-haven bonds.

* "You just can't explain rates where they are now, given what equities are doing," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* The European Central Bank's half a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans fueled investors' risk appetite and pushed down yields on the debt of highly-indebted euro zone countries, such as Italy, on Thursday.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs rose one basis point to 0.980 percent, pulling away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

* Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.18 point to 142.53, falling below both their 10-day moving average at 142.60 and their 25-day moving average at 142.58.

* Longer durations also dropped, with the yield on the 20-year note rising one basis point to 1.750 percent , and the 30-year yield also rising one point to 1.940 percent.

* Also weighing on bond market sentiment, Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc on Friday launched 60 billion yen in bonds, the first bond issue by a Japanese electric power company with nuclear power plants since the Fukushima crisis nearly a year ago.

The power company issued 50 billion yen of five-year bonds and 10 billion yen of 10-year bonds, with both tranches offered at a yield of 0.55 percentage point above the benchmark JGB yield.

If other utilities follow suit, such issuance could draw demand away 5- to 10-year JGBs, market particpants have said.

* Data released earlier on Friday had no market impact, but suggested that the Bank of Japan will need to maintain its easy policy to meet its aim of pulling the economy out of deflation.

Japan's core consumer prices fell year-on-year for a fourth consecutive month in January, household spending fell more than expected and the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in January from a revised 4.5 percent in December and against economists' median forecast of 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)