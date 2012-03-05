* 10-yr futures eke out gain to overtake 10-, 25-day averages

* 30-yr auction seen smooth in 1.96-1.97 pct range

* 10-yr yield seen rising to 0.0995 pct this week-survey

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 5 Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed on Monday, with the shorter end still supported by the Bank of Japan's easing last month but the curve steepening as the longer end sold off ahead of a 30-year sale in the next session.

The stock market took a breather after recent strong gains, with the Nikkei share average dropping 0.8 percent from at a seven-month high on Friday, adding to the safe-haven appeal of bonds.

"The superlongs underperformed today ahead of the auction, which should be supported by buying at the end of the fiscal year, but the market overall is on hold as the stock market's gains paused," said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

Ten-year JGB futures managed a 0.05 point gain to 142.59, nudging above their 10-day moving average at 142.58 and their 25-day moving average at 142.57.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGB was unchanged at 0.990 percent, while the shorter end gained, with the yield on the five-year note slipping half a basis point to 0.295 percent after earlier retracing a six-month low of 0.290 touched late last week.

The Bank of Japan's additional easing announced last month has been capping the short and medium end of the yield curve, as the central bank central bank buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry will auction 700 billion yen of new 30-year bonds.

Longer durations underperformed ahead of the auction, with the yield on the 20-year note rising a basis point to 1.765 percent, and the 30-year yield also rising a point to 1.945 percent.

The auction should proceed smoothly in the 1.96-1.97 percent range after some pre-auction adjustment, said strategists at RBS Securities, but they cautioned that buying ahead of the Japan's fiscal year-end might not emerge at such levels.

"We do not see much chance of investors feeling compelled to purchase at high prices in the final auction of the fiscal year in order to exhaust leftover funds," they added.

10-YEAR YIELD SEEN RISING-SURVEY

JGB market participants expect the benchmark 10-year yield to inch up this week, as the yen has weakened following the Bank of Japan's easing last month, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.

Respondents said the 10-year JGB yield would likely rise to 0.995 percent by the end of the week, pulling away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit in January.

But some said any rise will be capped around 1.0 percent.

"No matter how bad conditions get, the yield on the latest 10-year issue is likely to be capped at 1.0 percent by institutional buying interest, but if conditions improve, the yield could fall," said Kazuhiko Sano, chief bond strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

Kazuo Momma, director-general of the BOJ's monetary affairs department, told a parliamentary committee on Monday that setting too high a price goal in a country like Japan, which has seen very slow price growth, would heighten rather than lower uncertainty in the economy.

The BOJ set an inflation goal of 1 percent last month, at the same meeting in which it surprised markets by easing policy, saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($122.62 billion)on JGB purchases as part of its asset-buying programme.

($1 = 81.305 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)