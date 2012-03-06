TOKYO, March 6 Japanese government bonds mostly slipped on Tuesday, as investors sold ahead of the finance ministry's auction of 700 billion yen in new 30-year bonds.

* "With a 20-year auction coming up next week and with prices on the high side, conditions are not ripe for aggressive buying, but we do expect some degree of demand, in part owing to the likelihood of demand from traders for covering short positions, given that this is the first new issue since September and the first 30-year auction in two months," said strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* Longer durations underperformed, with the 30-year yield rising one basis point to a three-month high of 1.955 percent.

* The yield on the 20-year note also rose a basis point to 1.770 percent, its highest level in nearly six weeks.

* JGBs also took their cue from weaker U.S. debt prices after overnight data suggested the U.S. economy is improving, as the Institute for Supply Management said the services sector grew last month at its fastest pace in a year.

* "JGB moves are small, but the market has carried over the weaker tone from Treasuries," said Ayako Sera, a market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

* Ten-year JGB futures were nearly flat, inching up 0.01 point to 142.60, rising off their low of 142.52 as the Nikkei average erased its early gains.

Futures rose above resistance 142.58, which is both their 10-day moving average and their 25-day moving average, underscoring the extent to which they have traded in a narrow range in recent weeks.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGB rose half a basis point to 0.990 percent.

* The yield on the five-year note slipped half a basis point to 0.290 percent, matching a six-month low of 0.290 touched last week .

($1 = 81.373 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)