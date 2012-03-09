* Investors await U.S. jobs data, BOJ next week
* 10-yr futures little changed
* Superlong tenor underperforms
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 9 Japanese government bonds
were narrowly mixed on Friday, sticking close to recent ranges
even in the face of surging stock prices, as investors waited
for U.S. non-farm payrolls data to get clues on the strength of
the American economic recovery.
Stocks gained broadly ahead of news from Athens. Greece
announced on Friday that 85.8 percent of private creditors had
accepted its bond swap offer and that the rate would reach 95.7
percent with the use of collective action clauses to enforce the
deal, making it likely that country will secure the bailout
funds it needs to avoid a chaotic default.
Investors also awaited next week's regular Bank of Japan
policy meeting for the latest signals on further stimulus steps.
"Expectations that the Bank of Japan will ease further is
keeping the front end incredibly strong, and the back-end sold
off a little bit today," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at
Morgan Stanley.
At its two-day meeting which concludes on Tuesday, the BOJ
is expected to extend a loan programme for growth industries and
stress its readiness to take more monetary steps.
SUPERLONG TENOR UNDERPERFORMS
Some strategists expect the central bank to eventually
expand its asset-buying programme, in which it buys bonds with
up to two years left to maturity. At its meeting last month, the
BOJ increased the size of the plan, saying it will spend an
extra 10 trillion yen ($122.5 billion) on JGB purchases.
The central bank also might eventually extend the duration
of JGBs it purchases under the plan.
"The market has started expecting the BOJ to do something,
either at this meeting or the next," said Nhan. "If the BOJ
fails to deliver, forex is going to come back down, and the BOJ
is going to be under pressure from politicians."
The dollar has appreciated against the yen since the BOJ
surprised with its easing last month.
Ten-year JGB futures inched down 0.01 point to
142.29.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGB was flat
at 0.985 percent.
The yield on the 5-year note added half a
basis point to 0.305 percent, while the 30-year note
underperformed, with its yield adding one basis
point to 1.955 percent.
The nonfarm payrolls figures could take away some of the
safe-haven appeal of bonds if they offer more evidence that the
U.S. recovery is picking up pace, suggesting the U.S. Federal
Reserve will be less likely to take further stimulus steps
anytime soon.
Economists surveyed by Reuters expect employment to have
increased by 210,000 jobs in February, after rising by 243,000
in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to be
steady at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February.
($1 = 81.642 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Borsuk)