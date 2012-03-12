* 10-yr yield seen rising to 1 pct this week-survey
* 2-yr yield edges down to 1-month low
* Market reaction muted to China Zhou comments
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 12 Japanese government bonds
inched higher on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of a
two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting for any signs of further
policy easing.
The BOJ is expected to extend a loan programme for growth
industries and stress its readiness to take more monetary steps
at the end of the two-day meeting on Tuesday.
Some market participants attributed the firmer market tone
to shortcovering, but strategists expect limited moves for the
time being, ahead of the close of Japan's fiscal year.
"We're approaching the fiscal year end, so no one wants the
market to move much, or volatility to pick up. It will be
business as usual this week," says Shogo Fujita, chief Japan
bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Last week, the focus was on Greece, but this week, the
market is turning to macro economic factors," he said.
Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.16 point at
142.45, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB
slipped a basis point to 0.975 percent.
The yield on the 20-year note fell half a
basis point to 1.760 percent. The five-year yield
also gave up half a point to 0.295 percent.
The two-year yield slipped half a basis point
to a one-month low of 0.015 percent.
10-YR YIELD SEEN RISING-SURVEY
The market showed no reaction to comments from Chinese
Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who said China would buy
fewer JGBs when the yen was rising sharply, but would invest in
Japan debt markets on "mutual benefit" principles.
China has said it wants to diversify its foreign reserves
away from U.S. Treasuries, and JGBs would appear to offer a
relatively stable investment opportunity. China has bought
mostly short-term JGBs in recent years, though it often quickly
unloads its holdings for trading purposes.
"China does buy JGBs, and some expect this buying to
continue, though it is unlikely to have a big market impact,"
said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
JGBs also shrugged off data released early in the session
that showed Japan's core machinery orders rose at a faster pace
than expected in January.
Japanese government bond market participants expect the
benchmark 10-year yield to creep higher this week, after robust
U.S. jobs figures raised prospects of a continued economic
recovery, quashing demand for safe-haven assets, a Reuters
weekly survey showed on Monday.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that U.S. employers
added more than 200,000 jobs for a third straight
month.
Policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve will also meet on
Tuesday this week to review rates, and investors are eager to
see whether the U.S. central bank will consider purchasing more
bonds to stimulate the economy.
"Both U.S. and Japanese central banks are likely to stay on
hold this week after Greece reached a debt deal," Satoshi
Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities,
said in a weekly JGB survey response.
"There is a 20-year JGB auction later this week so the yield
curve could steepen but there might be some buying after the
auction so rise in yields would be limited," he added.
($1 = 82.310 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)