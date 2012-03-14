* 10-yr futures shed half a point, touches 3-month low
* 10-yr yield rises to 7-week high as Nikkei takes 10,000
* Yields may rise as economic pictures brighten
* Insurer demand expected at Thursday's 20-yr auction
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese government bond
futures posted their biggest fall in a year on Wednesday and the
10-year cash bond yield rose to a seven-week high as equities
rallied after the Federal Reserve took a brighter view of the
U.S. economy.
Although further falls might be limited by how investors
are expected to buy ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year on
March 31, many market players expect more pressure down the road
if the U.S. and Japanese economies continue to recover.
Ten-year JGB futures closed down 0.54 point at
141.93 after touching 141.90, the lowest level in more than
three months. It was the biggest fall since March 16 last year,
when JGBs dropped as Japanese shares recovered from panic
selling after the natural and nuclear disasters.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGB rose 3.5
basis points to a seven-week high of 1.005 percent.
"This is a short-term buying opportunity, expecting a
short-term bounce before a bigger sell-off afterwards," said
Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo.
"We think there will be strong dip-buying in the 1.0 percent
to 1.1 percent range, then investors can be expected to back off
and wait for around 1.25 percent. If yields were to break even
higher than that, the next big round of buying probably won't
kick in until around 1.40 to 1.45 percent," he said.
The benchmark Nikkei stock average closed above
10,000 for the first time in seven months on Wednesday, boosted
by Wall Street gains on the Fed's upgraded U.S. economic
outlook.
Tokyo shares received a further lift from a weaker yen, as a
broadly firmer dollar rose to an 11-month high of 83.32 yen
.
"Given the current situation, with the dollar/yen around 83
and the Nikkei around 10,000, a one-percent yield on the 10-year
note looks low," said a fixed-income portfolio manager at a
Japanese asset management company in Tokyo.
WINDOW OPEN FOR MORE EASING
JGB futures have fallen about one percent, or 1.44 points,
since spiking to 143.37 immediately after the BOJ's surprise
easing announcement on Feb. 14.
That was their highest since November 2010, although many
market players suspected at the time that the spike was caused
by an unintended trade.
The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to
1.775 percent even in the face of expected selling of that tenor
ahead of Thursday's auction of 1.1 trillion yen of 20-year
notes.
Market participants say they expect the sale to meet healthy
demand from life insurers, and the results to be in line with
other recent sales despite Wednesday's bearish market tone.
The 30-year tenor fared better than others on Wednesday,
with its yield adding just a basis point and a
half to 1.950 percent.
The JGB market is likely to be supported by expectations of
further easing in coming months, as the BOJ is seen extending
the maturity of bonds it buys under its asset purchase programme
to three-year and five-year durations from its two-year
parameter.
"The BOJ is keeping the window open for further easing
action, extending its durations, maybe even increasing the
amount of purchases for its operations," said Nomura's Vincent.
As widely expected, the BOJ on Tuesday maintained its key
policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent and also expanded
a separate loan scheme targeting growth industries.
BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao unsuccessfully proposed a
further easing by increasing the bank's asset-buying and loan
programme by 5 trillion yen ($61 billion), but that proposal was
rejected by an 8-1 vote.
A working group for Japan's Ministry of Finance recommended
that inflation-linked government bonds that the ministry is
considering issuing should have a price floor and a maturity of
10 years, sources told Reuters.
Most financial institutions have told the ministry they can
finish adjusting their trading systems to deal with new
inflation-linked bonds within half a year, the sources said.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)