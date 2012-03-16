* 10-yr futures rise, rebound from 8-month low
* Insurer demand seen ahead of fiscal-year end
* 5-yr, 20-yr yield spread narrows slightly
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese government bonds
staged a rebound on Friday with futures bouncing back from an
eight-month low while cash bonds drew support from bargain
hunting as stocks paused after their recent surge.
JGBs were also supported by the minutes of the Bank of
Japan's Feb. 14 policy board meeting, which underscored the
central bank's commitment to monetary easing to beat deflation.
"While we expect yields to gradually keep rising in the new
fiscal year (from April 1), the BOJ is determined to keep rates
low and this will cap yields, particularly at the short end,"
said a fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.14 point at 141.22
in active trading, with a hefty 61,217 contracts changing hands.
The contract fell to an eight-month low on Thursday in its
biggest two-day drop since October 2008, on aggressive selling
by hedge funds.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGB fell 1.5
basis points to 1.045 percent, after touching a three-month high
of 1.060 percent on Thursday.
Japan's Nikkei share average ended nearly flat on
Friday but rose 2.1 percent for the week and logged its sixth
straight week of gains.
Demand from life insurers ahead of the end of Japan's
business year is expected to continue supporting cash bonds in
the coming weeks, many market participants say.
A 20-year JGB auction on Thursday was in line with
anticipated strong demand from insurers.
"A few of these life insurance companies are getting a
little bit more opportunistic about where they place their
orders, but the demand is definitely there, and you can expect
that flow to continue going on through April," said Shogo
Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
Large institutions are mostly finished buying for this
fiscal year but the medium-sized firms still have a way to go,
Fujita said.
"The yields were so low for so long this year that I don't
think many of them were able to buy up to expectations," he
added.
The 20-year yield sank 1.5 basis points to
1.810 percent, after rising to a three-and-a-half-month high of
1.830 percent on Thursday.
The 5-year yield also shed 1.5 basis points to
0.360 percent, moving away from Thursday's
three-and-a-half-month high of 0.375 percent.
($1 = 83.5250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)