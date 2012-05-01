* 10-, 20-year yields drop to 1-1/2 year lows

* 30-year yield sinks to lowest since September

* JGB sentiment deteriorates despite BOJ easing -survey

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 1 Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield touching a 1-1/2 year low and the superlong tenor catching up to the Bank of Japan's easing steps last week.

Bonds also caught a tailwind from weaker stocks, which skidded as the yen soared, sapping investors' risk appetite and making the perceived safety of fixed-income assets more appealing.

Activity was thin due to Japan's Golden Week holiday. Japanese markets were closed on Monday and will be closed on Thursday and Friday this week.

"There are only two trading days this week, and even with yields at such low levels, there is evidently little profit-taking as traders want to avoid short positions over the holiday," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion). The BOJ also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.875 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended slightly higher, up 0.04 point at 143.16.

Superlong bonds outperformed, with the 20-year JGB yield dropping 2.5 basis points to 1.670 percent, its lowest level since October 2010. The 30-year JGB yield shed 2.5 basis points to 1.855 percent, its lowest since September 2011.

"The effects of the BOJ's easing were felt in the middle of the curve and the long end is now catching up, but overall JGBs are likely to hold their current ranges for now," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji.

The Nikkei share average ended at a 2-1/2 month closing low on Tuesday, dragged down by fears about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the strength of U.S. economic growth. The latter pushed the dollar to its lowest level against the yen since late February.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.255 percent, matching a 1-1/2 year low hit on Friday.

JGB market sentiment improved but remained negative overall, despite last week's BOJ easing steps, Reuters' weekly survey showed on Tuesday.

"The U.S. payrolls report will be released on May 4 and Greece will hold an election on May 6, so if they raise worries about the state of the U.S. economy and about the European debt crisis, JGB yields could fall further. But then there is the 10-year auction on May 8 as well so any rally in the market will probably run out of steam," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, in a survey response.

($1= 79.851 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)