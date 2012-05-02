(Japan's markets are closed Thursday and Friday for national holidays. Reuters will resume coverage on Monday, May 7.)

* Moody's warning adds to upward pressure on yields

* 10-yr yield edges up from 1-1/2 year low

* 10-yr futures drop to close near session low

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Wednesday as investors took profits after a rally in the wake of easing steps by the Bank of Japan last week that pushed some yields to 1-1/2 year lows.

But losses were limited as investors avoided taking short positions ahead of a long holiday. Japan's markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Golden Week.

JGB market sentiment was also pressured by remarks by a senior official at Moody's Investors Service that Japan could face "the day of reckoning" sooner than expected if the government fails to raise the sales tax and investors demand higher returns on government bonds.

"Investors were adjusting positions ahead of the holiday when the Moody's comment came out, and was a negative factor contributing to the weakness," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.885 percent from its close on Tuesday at 0.875 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.18 point at 142.98, just a tick above its session low.

LONGER DURATIONS VULNERABLE TO FISCAL FEARS

The superlong tenor was briefly higher but erased gains, with the 20-year JGB yield adding 1 basis point to 1.680 percent, after dropping as low as 1.665 percent, a fresh 1-1/2 year nadir.

The 30-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 1.860 percent after falling to 1.850 percent, its lowest level since September 2011.

Longer-term bond yields are viewed as more vulnerable to upward pressure from worries about Japan's fiscal problems.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda must convince a divided parliament to pass the laws to double its 5 percent sales tax by 2015, to reduce the country's massive public debt and perhaps stave off downgrades by credit rating firms to their sovereign ratings on Japan.

"If you don't increase taxes, you'd have to issue more JGBs which moves the day of reckoning closer to the tipping point where markets demand higher risk premiums," Tom Byrne, Moody's senior vice president and regional officer, told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank meeting in Manila.

But the Bank of Japan's easy monetary policy continues to underpin bond prices.

On Friday last week, the BOJ extended its easing steps by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion), as well as increasing the remaining maturity of the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme to up to three years from two.

Investors looked past Japan's Golden Week holiday to try to gauge demand next week, particularly at an auction of 10-year bonds.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.3 trillion yen of 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in the second 10-year bond auction of the financial year that started on April 1.

The previous sale was lacklustre, as while it drew strong bids, most buying came from brokers covering short positions rather than from real-money buying by banks, insurers or funds.

($1= 80.222 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)