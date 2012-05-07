TOKYO May 7 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, with many yields hitting 1-1/2 year lows, tracking firmer U.S. Treasuries prices and as safe-haven debt found favour after Greek and French election results raised questions about the future of euro zone austerity measures.

* Greek voters rejected pro-bailout policies, putting the country's future in the euro zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.

* In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won a presidential election and promised to start a pushback against German-led austerity policies.

* The weekend elections in Europe followed disappointing U.S. employment data on Friday, which added to worries of slowing U.S. economic growth and sent the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note below key chart resistance at 1.90 percent.

* "The current market environment favours clearly bonds, and even with yields at these levels, there are few incentives to sell bonds this week," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"This climate should support this week's 10-year auction, even if the coupon is set at 0.9 percent," she said.

* The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.3 trillion yen ($28.8 billion) of 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in the second 10-year bond auction of the financial year that started on April 1.

* On Monday, the 10-year JGB yield skidded 2 basis points to 0.865 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

* The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended morning trade up 0.22 point at 143.20.

* The 20-year JGB yield shed 2 basis points to 1.655 percent, while the five-year JGB yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.245 percent. Both of these levels were 1-1/2 year nadirs.

* Minutes of the Bank of Japan's April 9-10 meeting released on Monday showed board members agreed to keep policy steady to monitor the effects of the central bank's February easing steps.

* At its most recent meeting on April 27, the BOJ took further easing steps by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion). The BOJ also extended the remaining maturity of the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme to up to three years from two.

($1 = 79.8800 Japanese yen)