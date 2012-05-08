TOKYO May 8 Japanese government bond prices were slightly lower on Tuesday as investors took profits after most yields hit 1-1/2 year lows in the previous session, but losses were limited after a 10-year auction met firm bids.

* The Ministry of Finance sold 2.09 trillion yen of 10-year bonds with a lowest accepted price of 100.32. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.74, up from 2.73 at the previous auction, and the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices was 0.01, steady from the previous four 10-year sales.

* "Auction results were on the strong end of expectations, and bidding by undisclosed participants accounted for a large part, showing end-investors probably placed bids directly," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

"This supports the view that investors' demand is strong despite the recent market rally, confirming underlying demand for JGBs from domestic institutions," she said.

* The coupon on the new issue was 0.90 percent, 10 basis points lower than that on the currently traded 10-year note, as well as on the three issues before it.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.860 percent, moving away from 0.855 percent hit on Monday, which was its lowest level since October 2010.

* The 10-year JGB futures June contract slipped 0.09 point to 143.18.

* The 20-year JGB yield added one basis point to 1.650 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose half a point to 1.825 percent. Both of those yields hit their lowest levels since October 2010 on Monday.

* The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.255 percent, also moving up from its lowest level since October 2010 touched in the previous session.

($1 = 79.9410 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)