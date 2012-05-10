TOKYO May 10 Japanese government bond prices were steady on Thursday after most yields dropped to new 19-month lows in the previous session, with uncertainty about the debt crisis in Europe making investors reluctant to take profits.

* Greek politicians will continue last-ditch attempts to form a government on Thursday and avoid a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal in a poll on Sunday. But prospects looked dim, with seemingly little ground for compromise as parties for and against a bailout were split almost down the middle in the new parliament.

Greece appeared to have averted an imminent funding crisis, however, after the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to a scheduled 5.2 billion euro ($6.72 billion) payment.

* Adding to fears about Europe's debt situation, Spain took over Bankia, the country's fourth-biggest lender, on Wednesday.

* Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday that the central bank is carefully watching markets, including yen moves, as recovery prospects for the export-reliant economy remain uncertain.

* "It is difficult for JGB yields to rise in this atmosphere, with international developments keeping investors in a 'risk-off' mode, and this is keeping yields in a range," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.850 percent after falling to 0.845 percent the session before, its lowest level since October 2010.

* The 10-year JGB futures June contract was nearly flat, down 0.01 at 143.28 at the end of the morning, after hitting a session high of 143.36. That was its highest level since Feb. 14, when futures spiked to 143.37 following a surprise announcement of additional monetary easing from the BOJ.

* Other maturities also held steady, with the 20-year JGB yield flat at 1.640 percent, the 30-year JGB yield unchanged at 1.815 percent, and the five-year JGB yield changing hands at its previous closing level of 0.245 percent. Those tenors also sank to 19-month lows on Wednesday.

* Market reaction was muted to finance ministry data showing Japan's current account surplus fell 8.6 percent in March from a year earlier, a slower drop than in the previous month in a sign that exports had improved.

* Separate finance ministry data showed Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese bonds.

($1 = 79.735 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)