TOKYO May 11 Japanese government bond prices
dropped slightly on Fridayas investors continued to take profits
after most yields hit 19-month lows this week, and looked ahead
to auctions next week for the latest clues on demand.
* The Ministry of Finance will sell 4 trillion yen of
40-year bonds on Tuesday, followed by an offering of 2.5
trillion yen of 5-year notes on Thursday.
* "Even with yields at such low levels, the auctions are
expected to go smoothly, because Japanese investors still think
JGBs are a good place to put funds, and the Bank of Japan's
policy still supports the short end," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Tokyo asset management firm.
* The shorter tenors have outperformed since the Bank of
Japan announced surprise easing steps on Feb 14. The central
bank purchased bonds with up to two years left to maturity in
its asset buying programme and extended that to three years in
April. Many market participants expect that to be eventually
extended to five years.
* The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis
point to 0.865 percent, moving away from 0.845 percent hit
several times this week, which was its lowest level since
October 2010.
* The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended the
morning nearly flat, up 0.01 point at 143.16.
* The 20-year JGB yield added 1 basis point
to 1.655 percent, while the five-year JGB yield
was flat at 0.250 percent.
($1 = 79.881 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)