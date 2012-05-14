TOKYO May 14 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly lower on Monday, though the longer end was firm as
fears about Europe's credit persisted and offset supply concerns
ahead of this week's 40-year auction.
* Greece's political standoff continued. A new election will
be called if a compromise fails to emerge, putting the country
closer to the brink of bankruptcy and making the outcome of
Europe's debt crisis more uncertain.
* The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended
morning trade down 0.02 point at 143.30.
* The yield on the latest 10-year cash JGB
added half a basis point to 0.850 percent, moving away from
0.845 percent, its lowest level since October 2010 and one
touched several times last week.
* A Reuters survey showed bond market sentiment improved and
most participants expect yields to drop, with the median
forecast for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of
this week standing at 0.840 percent.
* "JGBs were down this morning as the Nikkei initially
gained, but they pared losses," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"The long end was a little heavy this morning ahead of
tomorrow's auction," she said.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance will sell 4 trillion yen of
40-year bonds on Tuesday, followed by an offering of 2.5
trillion yen of 5-year notes on Thursday.
* The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.650
after earlier rising to 1.655 percent, while the 30-year JGB
yield shed half a basis point to 1.820 percent
after earlier rising to 1.830 percent.
* The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis
point to 0.245 percent, moving away from last week's 19-month
low of 0.240 percent.
* Japan's fiscal situation remains a long-term negative
factor for JGBs, and BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa underscored
this in weekend remarks.
Recklessly boosting the Bank of Japan's government bond
buying could potentially disrupt financial markets, Shirakawa
said in an interview with the Asahi newspaper on Sunday.
The central bank is already buying huge amounts of
government bonds, Shirakawa, and increasing that amount further
could give markets the impression it is monetising debt and
trigger a spike in bond yields.
