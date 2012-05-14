* 10-yr futures end almost flat, cash bond slips slightly
* Smooth 40-year auction expected on Tuesday
* JGB market sentiment index improves-survey
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 14 Japanese government bond prices
were steady on Monday, with the 10-year cash bond slightly down
while the longer end inched higher as worries about Europe's
credit persisted and offset supply concerns ahead of this week's
auctions.
Greece's political stand-off continued. A new election will
be called if politicians fail to reach a compromise, putting the
country closer to the brink of bankruptcy and making the outcome
of Europe's debt crisis more uncertain.
"The Greek situation is leading to mostly risk-off trading
sentiment and supporting fixed income assets, and JGBs are no
exception," said a fund manager at an asset management firm in
Tokyo.
The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended nearly
flat, up 0.01 point at 143.33.
The 10-year sector slightly underperformed, with the yield
on the latest 10-year cash JGB inching up half a
basis point to 0.850 percent, moving away from 0.845 percent,
its lowest level since October 2010 and one touched several
times last week.
A Reuters survey showed bond market sentiment improved and
most participants expect yields to drop this week, with the
median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield at the
end of this week standing at 0.840 percent.
SMOOTH 40-YEAR AUCTION EXPECTED
Japan's Ministry of Finance will sell 4 trillion yen of
40-year bonds on Tuesday, followed by an offering of 2.5
trillion yen of 5-year notes on Thursday.
"The 40-year auction should generally go smoothly, though
demand might weaken if the yield drops below the key 2 percent
level," said strategists at RBS Securities Japan in a note to
clients on Monday.
They said they expect strong demand as many investors have
exposure shortfalls in the current fiscal year through March
2013 as they waited for opportunities to buy on dips, while
securities firms and pension funds are likely to build
10-year/40-year flattener positions to enable them to unwind
positions while generating income in case of a market pullback.
The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.650 after
earlier rising to 1.655 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield
shed half a basis point to 1.820 percent after
earlier rising to 1.830 percent.
The five-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245
percent, matching a 19-month low hit last week.
Japan's fiscal situation remains a long-term negative factor
for JGBs, and BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa underscored this in
weekend remarks.
Recklessly boosting the Bank of Japan's government bond
buying could potentially disrupt financial markets, Shirakawa
said in an interview with the Asahi newspaper on Sunday.
The central bank is already buying huge amounts of
government bonds, Shirakawa said, and increasing that amount
further could give markets the impression it is monetising debt
and trigger a spike in bond yields.
($1 = 80.017 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)