TOKYO May 15 Japanese government bond prices mostly rose on Tuesday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a fresh 19-month low, as a political stalemate in Greece fanned fears about the European debt crisis and added to the safe-haven appeal of fixed-income assets.

* The yield on the 10-year cash JGB fell half a basis point to 0.840 percent after earlier sinking to 0.835 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

* The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended morning trading up 0.11 point at 143.44, after rising as high as 143.50, its highest level since November 2010.

* "Even with yields at current low levels, there's not much that we can do. JGBs look overbought, but in light of the European political situation, investors have to buy more," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

* Longer tenors underperformed as investors made room in their portfolios ahead of the Ministry of Finance's offering of 400 billion yen of 40-year bonds.

Most investors expect a smooth sale, but strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch cautioned that buying from Japanese life insurers might not be strong because they have already extended their portfolio durations to meet new regulations.

"However, even if the 40-year JGB auction ends up on the weak side, we estimate that JGB yields will remain low and stable post-auction," the strategists said in a note to clients.

* The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.645 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 1.825 percent.

($1 = 79.852 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)