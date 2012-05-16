TOKYO May 16 Japanese government bonds gained on Wednesday, with buying in the longest maturities driving their yields to fresh 19-month lows as investors saw a rising likelihood Greece might exit the euro after another election next month.

* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.840 percent, near a 19-month low of 0.835 percent hit on Tuesday and not far from its October 2010 trough of 0.820 percent.

* Superlongs - maturities over 10 years - continued their outperformance after Tuesday's solid 40-year JGB auction, with the 20-year bond yield falling 1.5 basis point to 1.620 percent , a fresh 19-month low.

* The 30-year bond yield also fell 1.5 basis point to 1.790 percent, lowest since October 2010.

* "Investors have nothing but bonds to buy at the moment. They can't buy risk assets at the moment," said a trader at a Japanese bank, citing concerns over Europe.

* Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government to lead the country into its second election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations to form a technocrat government.

* Opinion polls show that Greek voters enraged with five years of recession might give more seats to leftist parties opposed to the bailout conditions, raising the chance that a new government may back out of bailout commitments and leave the euro zone.

* "An entry to the euro zone was supposed to be irrevocable. They have tore down the bridge so people won't be able to go back to the other side of river. But the Greeks seem to be starting to try to swim through the river," said another Japanese bank trader.

"Expecting a new Greek currency to fall, the Greek people will start shifting funds to safer assets abroad. The Portuguese and the Irish may also start to think they should do so as well. This is going to create huge uncertainty. There's no point selling bonds," he added.

* The two-year JGB yield fell to a seven-year low of 0.095 percent, breaking below the 0.10 percent mark which had served as a floor for the yield because the Bank of Japan pays that much interest on banks' excess reserves.

* Some traders cited speculation that the BOJ might cut that interest rate, though many market players doubt Governor Masaaki Shirakawa would take such a measure, as he has argued against it. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)