* Superlongs outperform, yield curve flattens

* Many market players see 10-yr yield falling below 2010 low

* 2-year yield falls below 0.10 pct floor

* Some cite speculation of interest rate cut on excess reserves

* Few think BOJ under Shirakawa will take such steps

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, May 16 Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with buying in the longest maturities driving their yields to fresh 19-month lows as investors saw a growing likelihood Greece might exit the euro after another election expected next month.

Many market players think it's a matter of time before the 10-year JGB yield falls below its 2010 low of 0.820 percent - and moves towards levels not seen since 2003, when they bottomed at 0.43 percent.

"Credit concerns will intensify towards June. The possibility of Greece's exit from the euro zone will become markets' theme and no one knows how it will end," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manger at Daiwa SB Investments.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.825 percent , just a hair above its October 2010 trough of 0.820 percent. Many market players expect it to fall to around or below 0.80 percent.

Superlongs - maturities over 10 years - continued their outperformance after Tuesday's solid 40-year JGB auction, with the 20-year bond yield falling 3.0 basis points to 1.605 percent , a fresh 19-month low.

The 30-year bond yield also fell 3.5 basis points to 1.770 percent, also lowest since October 2010.

"The fact that there was strong buying in illiquid 40-year bonds highlighted the strength of investor demand for super-long bonds," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS.

Thus the yield curve flattened, with the spread between 20 and five-year bonds shrinking to 137.5 basis points, the narrowest in half a year.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.24 in price to 143.49 , hitting an intraday high of 143.56, the highest in 19 months.

Speculators appear to have already built big positions betting on just that, as open interests in the JGB futures stood near their highest levels since 2008.

NO BRIDGE OVER THE RIVER

Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government to lead the country into a fresh election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations to form a technocrat government.

Opinion polls show that Greek voters enraged after five years of recession might give more seats to leftist parties opposed to the bailout conditions, raising the chance that a new government may back out of bailout commitments and leave the euro zone.

"An entry to the euro zone was supposed to be irrevocable. They have torn down the bridge so people won't be able to go back to the other side of river. But the Greeks seem to be starting to try to swim through the river," said a Japanese bank trader.

"Expecting a new Greek currency to fall, the Greek people will start shifting funds to safer assets abroad. The Portuguese and the Irish may also start to think they should do so as well. This is going to create huge uncertainty. There's no point selling bonds," he added.

On top of Greece, rises in bond yields of other indebted euro zone countries is sparking speculation about more safe-haven buying in other "safe" government bonds.

As buying driven primarily by a search for safe harbour can often trump all other considerations, such as seeking fair value for yields in line with economic fundamentals, it is hard to predict how much yields can fall, some traders said.

In one possible sign of such behaviour, the two-year JGB yield fell to a seven-year low of 0.095 percent, breaking below the 0.10 percent mark which had served as a floor for the yield because the Bank of Japan pays that much interest on banks' excess reserves.

As a result of fall in the 2-year yield below 0.10 pct, the BOJ's bond buying failed to attract enough bids as the BOJ only buys bonds at yield at 0.10 pct or above.

Some traders cited speculation that the BOJ might cut that interest rate, though many market players doubt Governor Masaaki Shirakawa would take such a measure, as he has argued against it.

"Looking at how markets are reacting to speculation that no one really takes seriously, I have a feeling that the market may be getting a bit too over-excited," said Fukunaga at RBS. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)