* Profit-taking sets in after 10-yr yield hits historical
low
* Upbeat GDP, rise in shares also prompt selling
* Superlongs continue to outperform
* 5-yr auction draws solid demand
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 17 Most JGB prices slipped on
Thursday on profit-taking after the 10-year yield neared a
historical low, but concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis
are seen supporting the market in the near future.
The yield curve flattened as the longest maturities
attracted bids from investors hungry for yields, with returns on
shorter maturities dwindling.
"There won't be many players who will chase yields lower
beyond 0.8 percent," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Analysts say average interest rate costs of Japanese banks -
the main buyers of JGBs - are around 0.8 percent and therefore
they have less incentive to buy below that level.
The 10-year bond yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.845
percent, jumping back from a 19-month low of
0.820 percent hit on Wednesday, which matched its 2010 low.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.24 point to
143.25, its biggest fall in a month and a half.
Also encouraging profit-taking were gains in Japanese shares
and slightly better-than-expected Japan January-March GDP data.
The economy expanded 1.0 percent, or an annualised 4.1
percent thanks to public spending for reconstruction after last
year's disaster and brisk consumer spending.
UNTIL GREEK ELECTION
Many market players still think the 10-year yield is likely
to fall below 0.820 percent at one point, given huge uncertainty
over how policymakers will manage Greece's debt crisis after a
fresh election set for June 17.
"Things will be unstable at least until the election. Some
market types may think that voters will behave rationally
because Greece will be worse off without the bailout money, but
if political parties call for renegotiation (with international
creditors), the public will support it," said a fund manager at
a Japanese insurance company.
Against this backdrop, the longest maturities continued
their outperformance - not a sign of a bearish market - with the
30-year bond yield rising just 0.5 basis point to 1.775 percent
, after having hit a fresh 19-month low of 1.855
percent earlier in the day.
The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.615 percent
, after having fallen as low as 1.595 percent,
also a 19-month low.
Superlongs - maturities with over 10 years - benefited from
a solid 40-year bond auction on Tuesday as well as strong
receiving in the interest rate swap market. The 20-year swap
rate fell to a three-year low around 1.465/495 percent
.
The longest maturities looked also attractive because their
yield levels are still considerably above historical lows,
market players said.
The 30-year yield is almost a quarter of percentage point
above its August 2010 low of 1.535 percent while the 20-year
bond yield hovered 8.5 basis points above its low hit in the
same month.
In contrast, the five-year yield stood just 3.5 basis points
above its 2010 low of 0.20 percent even after it rose 0.5 basis
point Thursday morning to 0.235 percent.
An auction by the Ministry of Finance of 2.5 trillion yen of
five-year bonds attracted solid bids even though the new issue
came with a coupon of 0.2 percent, which matched a record low
seen only on two issues in 2003.
"The results were in line with market expectations, which
were already pretty strong. So overall, it was a pretty good
auction," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
