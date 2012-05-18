DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO May 18 JGB prices rose on Friday, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to its lowest level in nearly 9 years, as rising fears about Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to seek the safety of fixed-income assets.
* The 10-year bond yield shed 3.0 basis points to 0.815 percent, its lowest since July 2003.
The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading up 0.29 point at 143.54, after rising to 143.63, its highest level since October 2010.
* European credit fears intensified after Moody's Investors Service cut long-term and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks late on Thursday.
* "The low yield environment is likely to continue at least through this month, until there is more clarity about the outcome of Greece's political situation and Spain's debt problems," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
Non-Japanese investors have been unwinding steepening trades this week - bets that the yield curve would steepen - and this has added to the downward pressure on long-term yields, he said.
* The yield curve bull-flattened as longer maturities continued to outperform, with the 30-year bond yield sinking 4.5 basis points to 1.730 percent, its lowest since September 2010.
* The 20-year yield also shed 4.5 basis points to 1.570 percent, its lowest level since August 2010.
* The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.215 percent, a fresh low since October 2010. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.