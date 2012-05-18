TOKYO May 18 JGB prices rose on Friday, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to its lowest level in nearly 9 years, as rising fears about Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to seek the safety of fixed-income assets.

* The 10-year bond yield shed 3.0 basis points to 0.815 percent, its lowest since July 2003.

The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading up 0.29 point at 143.54, after rising to 143.63, its highest level since October 2010.

* European credit fears intensified after Moody's Investors Service cut long-term and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks late on Thursday.

* "The low yield environment is likely to continue at least through this month, until there is more clarity about the outcome of Greece's political situation and Spain's debt problems," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

Non-Japanese investors have been unwinding steepening trades this week - bets that the yield curve would steepen - and this has added to the downward pressure on long-term yields, he said.

* The yield curve bull-flattened as longer maturities continued to outperform, with the 30-year bond yield sinking 4.5 basis points to 1.730 percent, its lowest since September 2010.

* The 20-year yield also shed 4.5 basis points to 1.570 percent, its lowest level since August 2010.

* The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.215 percent, a fresh low since October 2010. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)