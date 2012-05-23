TOKYO May 23 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Wednesday, with the 20-year tenor underperforming as
investors prepared for the next session's sale in that sector.
* The JGB market also awaited the outcome of the Bank of
Japan's two-day meeting which began on Tuesday, for clues
whether the BOJ intends to tweak its operations after it missed
its target for buying government bonds twice last week.
The central bank is widely expected to refrain from any
major policy changes.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will talk to media
later on Wednesday after the meeting.
* The JGB market shrugged off Fitch's move late on Tuesday
to cut Japan's long-term foreign currency rating to A plus from
AA and the local currency rating to A plus from AA minus, with a
negative outlook for both. The ratings agency cited the
country's political barriers to passing policy to rein in its
debt.
* "[The downgrade] didn't have any substantial impact on
JGBs so far. The JGB market is positioning itself for tomorrow's
20-year JGB auction, so that's why the superlong end of the
curve is trading weaker while the short- and medium-term sectors
are steady," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"It seems that some investors failed to join the recent
market rally, so there's decent demand to buy on dips, so we
expect fair demand at the auction," she added.
* Investors also awaited a meeting of European Union leaders
later on Wednesday, who are expected to consider a plan for
regional bonds to be jointly underwritten by all euro zone
member states, aimed at containing the region's debt crisis.
* The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract
ended morning trading down 0.02 point at 143.23.
* The 10-year bond yield edged up half a
basis point to 0.860 percent, moving further away from Friday's
low of 0.815 percent, which was its lowest level since July
2003.
* The 20-year yield gained 2 basis points to
1.655 percent, while the 30-year bond yield also
added 2 basis points to 1.810 percent.
