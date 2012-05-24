TOKYO May 24 Most Japanese government bonds
pared their gains on Thursday after a disappointing 20-year JGB
auction, although prices received some support from worries that
Greece may yet exit the euro zone.
* The Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th 20-year bonds
with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared with 99.40
expected by many investors. The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a
low set in August 2010 and is 10 basis points below that of the
previous 20-year issue.
* The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.74 from 3.34 in last
month's sale, but the tail between the average and lowest prices
widened to 0.18 from the previous sale's 0.08, indicating weaker
demand.
* Superlong bonds outperformed shorter maturities ahead of
the 1.2 trillion yen ($15.15 billion) offering, a rare
phenomenon that reflected expectations of strong demand at the
tender.
* The yield on the current 20-year bond fell 1.5 basis
points to 1.640 percent, up from a low of 1.640
percent.
* "This is basically a technical move. Some investors bought
ahead of the auction so we went to the auction a little bit
stronger, and the coupon was set lower, so that made it less
attractive," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan
Stanley.
"This suggests that demand from end-buyers, like life
insurance companies, was not particularly strong. If demand was
strong enough, we would have seen buying even though the yield
dropped in the morning, but it's understandable with yields a
bit too low for lifers to buy. Overall, demand wasn't that
strong," he said.
* The 20-year bond had underperformed in recent sessions,
with its yield hitting a three-week high of 1.665 percent on
Wednesday. It was still relatively cheap on the yield curve and
also in comparison with swap rates, market players said ahead of
the sale.
* The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields stood at
78.5 basis points, near this year's high of 80.5 basis points
and up from 75.5 a week ago.
* The 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.850 percent
, edging closer to a nearly nine-year low of 0.815
percent hit last week.
* The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract rose
0.03 point to 143.28 after dropping as low as 143.16.
* Market players remained wary of the possibility of further
turmoil from Europe's debt saga, with an informal summit of EU
leaders shedding no new light on how they plan to keep Greece in
the euro zone - or facilitate its exit.
* European Union leaders said they were committed to Greece
remaining in the euro zone, but that the country needed to
maintain its austerity commitments, which would have heavy
social costs for Greeks.
* On the other hand, officials told Reuters that each euro
zone country agrees they will have to prepare a contingency plan
for the eventuality of Greece leaving the single currency.
($1 = 79.2300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Chris Lewis)