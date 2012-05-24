* 20-yr bond's 1.6 pct coupon matches low set in Aug 2010
* Superlongs pare gains, other tenors erase them after sale
* 10-yr futures erase gains, end near session low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 24 Most Japanese government bonds
dropped or pared their gains on Thursday after a disappointing
20-year JGB auction, ending an advance earlier in the session as
investors sought a safe haven on mounting worries over Greece.
The Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th 20-year bonds
with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared with 99.40
expected by many investors. The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a
low set in August 2010 and is 10 basis points below that of the
previous 20-year issue.
The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.74 from 3.34 in last
month's sale, but the tail between the average and lowest prices
widened to 0.18 from the previous sale's 0.08, indicating weaker
demand.
Superlong bonds outperformed shorter maturities ahead of the
1.2 trillion yen ($15.15 billion) offering, a rare phenomenon
that reflected expectations of strong demand at the tender.
The 20-year bond had underperformed in recent sessions, with
its yield hitting a three-week high of 1.665 percent on
Wednesday. After the sale, the yield on the current 20-year bond
fell 1 basis point to 1.645 percent, up from a
low of 1.625 percent.
"This is basically a technical move. Some investors bought
ahead of the auction so we went to the auction a little bit
stronger, and the coupon was set lower, so that made it less
attractive," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan
Stanley.
"This suggests that demand from end-buyers, like life
insurance companies, was not particularly strong. If demand was
strong enough, we would have seen buying even though the yield
dropped in the morning, but it's understandable with yields a
bit too low for lifers to buy. Overall, demand wasn't that
strong," he said.
The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.870
percent, off a low of 0.845 percent and edging away from a
nearly nine-year low of 0.815 percent hit last week.
The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended
down 0.09 point at 143.16 after rising as high as 143.37.
WARY OF GREEK EXIT
Also undermining demand for bonds, Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa warned on Thursday that bond yields may rise
and hurt the economy if markets feel the country is not doing
enough to fix its finances.
Shirakawa spoke at a committee of parliament's lower house,
two days after Fitch cut Japan's sovereign credit status to the
lowest level of any of the global ratings agencies, citing
fading chances that the country can overcome a political impasse
and take steps to rein in snowballing debt.
But market players remained wary of the possibility of
further turmoil from Europe's debt saga, with an informal summit
of EU leaders shedding no new light on how they plan to keep
Greece in the euro zone - or facilitate its exit.
European Union leaders said they were committed to Greece
remaining in the euro zone, but that the country needed to
maintain its austerity commitments, which would have heavy
social costs for Greeks.
Still, officials told Reuters that each euro zone country
agrees they will have to prepare a contingency plan in case
Greece eventually leaves the single currency.
($1 = 79.2300 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)