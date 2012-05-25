TOKYO May 25 Japanese government bonds were
mostly lower on Friday, with superlong tenors particularly weak
after tepid demand at a 20-year sale in the previous session.
* The 10-year yield was unchanged from its
previous close at 0.865 percent, while the front-month 10-year
JGB futures contract ended morning trading nearly flat,
up 0.01 point at 143.17.
Since last week, open interest on the benchmark JGB futures
contract in recent sessions has been at its highest levels since
August 2008.
* On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th
20-year bonds with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared
with 99.40 expected by many investors.
The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a low set in August 2010
and is 10 basis points below that of the previous 20-year issue,
which made it less appealing to long-term investors such as life
insurance companies.
* "There was a lot of buying ahead of yesterday's 20-year
auction, so it's natural there would be an adjustment after the
sale, particularly when demand was disappointing," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
* The yield on the 20-year bond rose 1.5
basis points to a three and a half week high of 1.670 percent,
moving away from a low of 1.570 percent hit a week ago which was
its lowest level since August 2010.
The 30-year bond rose 2 basis points to 1.825
percent, moving away from its week-ago low of 1.730 percent, its
lowest since September 2010.
* The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields widened to
80 basis points, near this year's high of 80.5 basis points and
up from 75.5 a week ago.
* Market reaction to government data showing the country's
core consumer prices edged up last month was muted, suggesting
the Bank of Japan will remain under pressure to loosen monetary
policy further to beat deflation.
Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa told a news
conference on Friday that he sees no change in the central
bank's stance of pursuing powerful monetary easing, and that
while Japan remains in moderate deflation, the output gap was
narrowing gradually.
($1 = 79.660 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)