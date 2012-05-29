TOKYO May 29 Japanese government bonds were higher on Tuesday on the back of continuing concern over the euro zone debt crisis, while an administrative glitch prompted the finance ministry to repeat its sale of two-year notes.

* The finance ministry was due to have announced the results of its offering of 2.7 trillion yen of two-year notes at 12:45 p.m. Tokyo time (0345 GMT), but because of an administrative glitch during the original auction, it will repeat the auction, with the sale closing at 05:30 GMT and results due at 06:15 GMT.

The notes carry a coupon of 0.1 percent, the seventh consecutive auction with that coupon.

The sale had been expected to proceed smoothly because the Bank of Japan now purchases bonds with up to three years left to maturity, and is currently buying most of the new issuance of two-year notes.

* "The auction news had no market impact in itself - in fact, most cash bonds and futures extended gains in the afternoon, as worries about Europe kept demand for bonds strong," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The Bank of Japan is probing the cause of the administrative glitch, a central bank official said, without elaborating.

* The two-year note was untraded.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.855 percent, within four basis points of its May 18 low of 0.815 percent, which was its lowest since July 2003.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.26 point to 143.39.

* The yield curve flattened, with the five-year yield shedding 1 basis point to 0.215 percent, while the 30-year bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.805 percent.

* The yield on the 20-year bond also fell 3.5 basis points to 1.650 percent, with the spread between 10-year and 20-year yields narrowing to 79.5 basis points.

* "We still see some room to have a steeper curve in the 5/10 years, and maintain our steepeners in the 2/5 years, and are waiting for a chance to add some 5/10 year flatteners," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

"We maintain our 10/20 flatteners. I don't think the 10/20 moves quite a bit, so we have to hold the current position to gain our carry from the spread," he added.

* On Monday, Spanish 10-year bond yields jumped to 6.53 percent, their highest since November 2011, which pushed the yield premium over German Bunds to 515 basis points, its widest in the euro's 13-year history.

($1 = 79.517 yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Nick Macfie and Chris Lewis)