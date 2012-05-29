* Impact muted to unprecedented 2-yr auction glitch

* 2-yr sale has highest bid-to-cover ratio since June 2005

* Curve flattens as superlong sector outperforms

TOKYO, May 29 Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday on the back of continuing concern over the euro zone debt crisis, while an administrative glitch prompted the finance ministry to repeat its sale of two-year notes.

The yield curve flattened, with the recently underperforming superlong tenor back in favour as continuing European debt fears prompted investors to seek safe-haven fixed income assets.

"The long end, especially the superlong sector of the curve, was oversold and the curve steepened quite a lot. And then it was a relatively quiet day in the sense that yesterday was a holiday in the U.S., and you didn't see much flows coming the market," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"Given the low liquidity, that had an amplified effect on the curve," he added.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.850 percent, moving toward its May 18 low of 0.815 percent, which was its lowest since July 2003.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.28 point at 143.41.

The yield curve flattened, with the five-year yield shedding 1 basis point to 0.215 percent, while the 30-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.800 percent.

STRONG DEMAND AT GLITCH-PLAGUED 2-YEAR SALE

The finance ministry's offering of 2.7 trillion yen of two-year notes carried a coupon of 0.1 percent, the seventh consecutive auction with that coupon. The lowest accepted price was 100, and the bid-to-cover ratio was a strong 9.79, the highest since June 2005. The ratio has topped 5 for the past four sales.

The results of the auction had been due at 12:45 p.m. Tokyo time (0345 GMT), but because of an unspecified administrative glitch during the original auction, the ministry conducted the sale again in the afternoon.

"The auction news had no market impact in itself - in fact, most cash bonds and futures extended gains in the afternoon, as worries about Europe kept demand for bonds strong," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

The sale had been expected to proceed smoothly because the Bank of Japan now purchases bonds with up to three years left to maturity, and is currently buying most of the new issuance of two-year notes.

The BOJ is probing the cause of the glitch, a central bank official said, without elaborating.

The two-year note was untraded.

The yield on the 20-year bond fell 3.5 basis points to 1.650 percent, with the spread between 10-year and 20-year yields narrowing to 80 basis points from a year high of 80.5 on a last-traded basis.

"We still see some room to have a steeper curve in the 5/10 years, and maintain our steepeners in the 2/5 years, and are waiting for a chance to add some 5/10 year flatteners," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

"We maintain our 10/20 flatteners. I don't think the 10/20 moves quite a bit, so we have to hold the current position to gain our carry from the spread," he added.

Investors awaited the latest developments in Europe's struggle to contain the credit woes of debt-laden countries. On Monday, Spanish 10-year bond yields jumped to 6.53 percent, their highest since November 2011, which pushed the yield premium over German Bunds to 515 basis points, its widest in the euro's 13-year history.

($1 = 79.517 yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)