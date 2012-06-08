TOKYO, June 8 Japanese government bond prices
followed U.S. Treasuries higher on Friday, after equities fell
as the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint that further monetary
easing was imminent, with the yield curve flattening as longer
maturities outperformed.
* Equities continued to sell off in Asia, giving a tailwind
to bonds, as some investors were disappointed that Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke failed to specifically indicate that more U.S.
easing is ahead at the central bank's next policy meeting on
June 19-20.
* But U.S. Treasuries were also helped as the Fed chief said
he was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S.
economy from Europe's debt and banking crisis, suggesting that
the door remains open to more easing at some stage.
* China cut rates on Thursday for the first time since the
global financial crisis in late 2008, though the European
Central Bank kept interest rates steady the day before.
* "I get a sense everyone was waiting for Bernanke's speech
last night, waiting for the ECB, and now that's all passed
without much of a risk, they're more comfortable to place their
money (in JGBs)," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"That said, I don't think rates will keep on rallying. I
think people are more comfortable to place their excess cash
right now, but that doesn't mean they're going to take outright
risk, ahead of the Greek elections and Fed and BOJ meetings this
month."
* Greece will hold elections on June 17 that could determine
whether it stays in the euro zone.
* The yield curve flattened as superlongs outperformed,
reversing the previous session's steepening.
The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to
1.835 percent, after touching a five-week high of 1.865 percent
on Thursday.
The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to
1.660 percent.
* The 10-year JGB yield gave up 2 basis
points to 0.855 percent, moving towards a nine-year low of 0.790
percent hit on Monday.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trading up 0.17 point at 143.76, holding solidly above its
14-day moving average at 143.45.
* The five-year bond yield was flat at 0.200
percent, within sight of its nine-year low of 0.195 percent hit
last week.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)