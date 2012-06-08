* Ten-yr yield moves back towards 9-yr low hit this wk

* Five-yr yield underperforms ahead of sale next wk

* JGB redemptions could benefit longer-end of curve

TOKYO, June 8 Japanese government bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries higher on Friday as equities fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint that further monetary easing was imminent.

Equities continued to sell off in Asia, giving a tailwind to bonds, as some investors were disappointed that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to specifically indicate that more U.S. easing is ahead at the central bank's next policy meeting on June 19-20.

But U.S. Treasuries were also helped as the Fed chief said he was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S. economy from Europe's debt and banking crisis, suggesting that the door remains open to more easing at some stage.

"I get a sense everyone was waiting for Bernanke's speech last night, waiting for the ECB, and now that's all passed without much of a risk, they're more comfortable to place their money (in JGBs)," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The European Central Bank kept interest rates steady on Wednesday, though China cut rates on Thursday for the first time since the global financial crisis in late 2008.

"I don't think rates will keep on rallying. I think people are more comfortable to place their excess cash right now, but that doesn't mean they're going to take outright risk ahead of the Greek elections and Fed and BOJ meetings this month," Fujita said.

Greece will hold elections on June 17 that could determine whether it stays in the euro zone, while the Bank of Japan will hold its regular monthly policy meeting on Thursday and Friday next week.

The 10-year JGB yield gave up 3 basis points to 0.845 percent, moving towards a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on Monday.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for June, which expires on Monday, ended up 0.19 point at 143.78, holding solidly above its 14-day moving average at 143.45. The September contract also gained 0.19 point to 143.59.

REDEMPTION

Some strategists say that longer maturities are likely to benefit from adjustments ahead of a quarterly redemption of JGBs on June 20.

"There's not much value at the short end of the curve, not much room for further moves," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"If we have to put their money elsewhere, we're going to end up putting it further up the curve," he said.

The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.835 percent, after touching a five-week high of 1.865 percent on Thursday.

The finance ministry will auction 5-year JGBs next Tuesday and 20-year JGBs on Thursday.

The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to 1.660 percent, while the five-year bond yield was flat at 0.200 percent, within sight of its nine-year low of 0.195 percent hit last week.

The spread between 5- and 20-year yields narrowed to 1.460 points, after spiking to 1.495 points on Thursday, which was its highest level since September on a last-traded basis.

The JGB market largely shrugged off data released early Friday that showed Japan's April current account surplus unexpectedly fell from a year earlier, though first-quarter gross domestic product growth was revised up to 1.2 percent from the 1.0 percent initially reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)