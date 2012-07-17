* Market players continue to bet on BOJ easing
* Euroyen 3-month rate futures hit highest since Sept 2005
* Yields on superlong tenors fall, 10-year yield up
TOKYO, July 17 Japan's government bond yields
were mostly lower on Tuesday, with some investors betting on
further stimulus from the Bank of Japan as weak U.S. retail
sales lifted expectations the Federal Reserve may launch a new
round of its bond-buying programme.
Some market participants continued to price in the BOJ
cutting the 0.1 percent interest it pays to financial
institutions to park excess reserves with the central bank --
even though Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has said the BOJ was not
thinking about making such a cut.
Also reflecting the market mood, euroyen three-month
interest rate futures <0#JEY:> for delivery in March 2013 spiked
as high as 99.76, the highest for a benchmark contract since
September 2005.
Expectations of a BOJ cut followed its scrapping of the
minimum rates to buy short-term securities last week and the
European Central Bank's move to a zero deposit rate.
"They've already implemented to buy T-bills below 10 basis
points for their asset purchase programme. At some point, they
may have to extend those measures to JGBs in the future," said
Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Two-year JGBs have been trading below 10 basis points since
the ECB. We may say some are coming from rate cut prospective,
some are coming from additional measures, including buying below
10 basis points for JGBs."
The two-year JGB yield ticked down 0.5 basis
point to 0.095 percent, matching a near seven-year low reached
in May.
The 20-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to
1.565 percent to touch a two-year low hit on Friday, while that
on 30-year debt eased 1 basis point to 1.780
percent after falling 7.5 basis points last week.
"People are now expecting an increased probability of QE3.
That has also impacted the JGB curve as a whole," said Shogo
Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, referring to a third straight month of declines for U.S.
retail sales.
Fujita said the expectations that the U.S. will launch
another round of quantitative easing had weighed on the dollar
against the yen, which is likely to put some pressure on the BOJ
to ease policy.
Bernanke is expected to reiterate the central bank's stance
-- to only take further action if economic conditions worsen --
when he appears at twice-yearly congressional testimony on
Tuesday and Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year yield inched up 0.5
basis point to 0.770 percent, not far from a nine-year low of
0.755 percent hit on Friday, while 10-year bond futures
were flat at 144.28.
"The falloff in JGB, UST and Bund yields since the start of
this month has already reached a certain level in time and
scale, and we would not be surprised to see a bear steepening in
a brief reversal," Barclays Securities Japan said in a note.
"Over the medium term, however, we believe a yield rise
would be an opportunity for buying the dip. If we assume 10-year
yields have hit bottom for now at around 0.75 percent, we would
consider 0.82-0.84 percent a good target for buying on dip,"
Barclays Securities said.
