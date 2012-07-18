TOKYO, July 18 Yields on 5-year Japanese
government bonds inched higher on Wednesday ahead of fresh
supply this week, with JPMorgan proposing underweight for
medium-dated and overweight for 10-year debt due to more
downside for longer-dated bond yields.
* The 5-year yield ticked up 0.5 basis point
to 0.185 percent, moving further from a nine-year low of 0.175
percent hit on July 12. The Ministry of Finance is to auction
2.5 trillion yen of five-year bonds on Thursday.
* The benchmark 10-year yield also inched up
0.5 basis point, to 0.770 percent, not far from its nine-year
low of 0.755 percent touched last week.
* "We don't expect a sustained rise in yields because ...
regarding Europe, the stress situation should continue," said
Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan.
"Although yesterday (Federal Reserve Chairman Ben)
Bernanke's testimony didn't show concrete indication of QE3, the
possibility remains relatively high."
* Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy's
prospects on Tuesday, but provided few concrete clues on whether
the central bank was moving closer to a fresh round of monetary
stimulus.
* Market participants had expected further U.S. government
bond buying by the Fed would spur the Bank of Japan to step up
its monetary easing, boosting JGBs.
* Yamashita said he was underweight 5-year JGBs and
overweight 8- to 10-year debt.
* "BOJ Governor (Masaaki) Shirakawa rejected a cut in the
IOER (interest on excess reserve). As long as the level of IOER
is maintained at 10 basis points, then the downside of the
5-year yields, or less than 5-year yields, should be limited."
"If we think that the bull environment continues for a
while, then there is more downside in the 8- to 10-year yields.
That's the rationale of the strategy."
* The 10-year JGB futures were unchanged at 144.28,
holding just above their five-day moving average at 144.27.
* Yields on 20- and 30-year bonds
were steady, at 1.565 and 1.775 percent,
respectively.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)