TOKYO, July 19 Japan's government bond prices edged higher on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a nine-year low on persistent concerns over the European debt crisis after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

* Five-year bonds underperformed, however, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 0.185 percent ahead of an auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($31.70 billion) worth of debt of the same maturity later in the day.

* Yields on benchmark 10-year debt inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.745 percent after hitting 0.740 percent to their lowest since June 2003.

* The 10-year JGB futures rose 3 ticks to 144.45 after trading as high as 144.48 to a nine-year peak.

* "Domestic demand is very strong but I don't see any upside (in the five-year bond price) after the auction," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.

"Of course, the longer-end is affected by the global sentiment. I don't think it is attractive on the curve below 0.2 percent (for the five-year debt)."

* The 20-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 1.530 percent, the second day in a row to hit a near two-year low, while that on the 30-year debt also dipped 1.5 basis points, to 1.735 percent.

* Despite renewed worries over the euro zone following the German chancellor's comments and a firmer yen, Tokyo's Nikkei share average gained 0.8 percent on Thursday morning. Equities and debt tend to move in opposite direction.

Merkel was quoted in a media report as saying: "We have not yet shaped the European project so that we can be sure that everything will turn out well, we still have work to do."

* "Generally speaking, the bond market lags the stock market ... for the past 10 to 20 years," Fukunaga said.

"It's very difficult to figure out the timing but in a few months bonds will follow the stock movement," he said, adding that JGB yields would move higher. ($1 = 78.8750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)