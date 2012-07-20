TOKYO, July 20 Japanese government bond prices
edged down on Friday as market players took profit after the
10-year yield hit a nine-year low the previous day.
* The 10-year JGB yield stood at 0.745 percent
. That was 0.5 basis point higher than a nine-year
low of 0.740 percent hit on Thursday and 1.0 basis point above
Thursday's settlement level based on indicative levels at 0600
GMT, of 0.735 percent, though there was no trades at that level.
* Still, the 10-year yield was down 8.5 basis points, helped
by a fall in global bond yields on worries about a slowdown in
the world economy.
* "So far this month, the 10-year cash bonds have had no
"lose" day, with their yield up on nine sessions and flat on
four sessions. That, I have to say, is a bit too strong," said
Tadashi Matsukawa, the head of fixed income investment at
PineBridge Investments.
* "The 10-year yield will rise to at least around 0.75
percent. It might rise to around 0.80 percent but I'm less sure.
If it does, it will be a wonderful opportunity to buy," he
added.
* Longer-dated bonds, which have outperformed shorter ones
in the market's rally in recent weeks, fell more, putting a
brake on flattening in the yield curve for now.
* The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 1.530 percent
, edging up from a two-year low of 1.515 percent
hit on Thursday while the 30-year yield went up as much to 1.730
percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)