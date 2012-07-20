* Yield curve steepens as superlongs see heavy profit-taking
* Market players expect rally to continue
* Banks may shift funds towards longer-dated bonds
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 20 Japanese government bond prices
ended slightly weaker on Friday as investors took profits after
the 10-year yield hit a fresh nine-year low, though market
players say a bull market will likely continue for now due to
concerns about the global economy.
"Superlong" bonds such as 20- and 30-year paper
underperformed as they became prime targets of profit-taking
after strong gains in the sector this month.
Still, many market players think long-term JGB yields could
head even lower in coming weeks, as short-term bond yields are
becoming painfully low for investors worldwide.
"At the moment, some investors who think bond yields are too
low are buying risk assets. But I feel the rally in risk assets
will run out of steam and those investors will have to switch
their funds to bonds," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese
bank.
The 10-year JGB yield hit another nine-year low of 0.735
percent after Japanese shares fell sharply before profit-taking
pushed it back up to 0.745 percent.
That was 1.0 basis point higher than Thursday's settlement
level based on indicative levels at 0600 GMT, though there were
no trades at that level on Thursday.
Market players said it is due for a correction after this
month's strong rally, which has been supported by worries about
the global economy.
This month, the 10-year yield has fallen 8.5 basis points.
"The 10-year yield will rise to at least around 0.75
percent. It might rise to around 0.80 percent but I'm less sure.
If it does, it will be a wonderful opportunity to buy," said
Tadashi Matsukawa, the head of fixed income investment at
PineBridge Investments.
The 20-year bond yield rose 3.0 basis points to 1.545
percent, erasing Thursday's 3.0 basis point fall
to a two-year low of 1.515 percent. The 30-year yield rose 2.5
basis points to 1.740 percent.
The five-year yield stood flat at 0.180 percent
.
Despite Friday's setback, many market players think the
market will remain firm, thinking that the chances of sudden
improvement are unlikely for multiple investor concerns --
problems in Europe, sluggish U.S. growth and slowing Chinese
growth.
"For banks, five-year bonds yielding less than 0.2 percent
are hardly satisfying. They will have to buy longer-dated
bonds," said a trader at a European brokerage.
"But when people who normally don't buy come to the market,
that's a sign that the rally is in its final stage. So I feel
that we might be seeing the beginning of an end in rally," he
added.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)