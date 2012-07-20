* Yield curve steepens as superlongs see heavy profit-taking

* Market players expect rally to continue

* Banks may shift funds towards longer-dated bonds

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 20 Japanese government bond prices ended slightly weaker on Friday as investors took profits after the 10-year yield hit a fresh nine-year low, though market players say a bull market will likely continue for now due to concerns about the global economy.

"Superlong" bonds such as 20- and 30-year paper underperformed as they became prime targets of profit-taking after strong gains in the sector this month.

Still, many market players think long-term JGB yields could head even lower in coming weeks, as short-term bond yields are becoming painfully low for investors worldwide.

"At the moment, some investors who think bond yields are too low are buying risk assets. But I feel the rally in risk assets will run out of steam and those investors will have to switch their funds to bonds," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese bank.

The 10-year JGB yield hit another nine-year low of 0.735 percent after Japanese shares fell sharply before profit-taking pushed it back up to 0.745 percent.

That was 1.0 basis point higher than Thursday's settlement level based on indicative levels at 0600 GMT, though there were no trades at that level on Thursday.

Market players said it is due for a correction after this month's strong rally, which has been supported by worries about the global economy.

This month, the 10-year yield has fallen 8.5 basis points.

"The 10-year yield will rise to at least around 0.75 percent. It might rise to around 0.80 percent but I'm less sure. If it does, it will be a wonderful opportunity to buy," said Tadashi Matsukawa, the head of fixed income investment at PineBridge Investments.

The 20-year bond yield rose 3.0 basis points to 1.545 percent, erasing Thursday's 3.0 basis point fall to a two-year low of 1.515 percent. The 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.740 percent.

The five-year yield stood flat at 0.180 percent .

Despite Friday's setback, many market players think the market will remain firm, thinking that the chances of sudden improvement are unlikely for multiple investor concerns -- problems in Europe, sluggish U.S. growth and slowing Chinese growth.

"For banks, five-year bonds yielding less than 0.2 percent are hardly satisfying. They will have to buy longer-dated bonds," said a trader at a European brokerage.

"But when people who normally don't buy come to the market, that's a sign that the rally is in its final stage. So I feel that we might be seeing the beginning of an end in rally," he added. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)