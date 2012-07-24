* Ten-year JGB futures pull back from nine-year high
* Spread of Topix div yield over 10-yr JGBs hits 3-1/2-yr
high
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 24 Ten-year Japanese government bond
yields inched up on Tuesday, backing off from a nine-year low
hit in the previous session, as investors pocketed gains,
although analysts said the deepening euro zone crisis was likely
to cap yields in the near-term.
Concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and
sluggish growth in China and the United States have lifted the
appeal of U.S. Treasuries, German Bunds and JGBs. The 10-year
JGB yield has fallen 9.5 basis points so far this month after
dropping 15.5 basis points in April-June.
Recent drops in share prices coupled with demand for
low-risk JGBs drove the spread between the dividend yields on
Topix and the return on 10-year bonds to a 3-1/2-year
high of 1.822 percent on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
The 10-year yield ticked up 1.5 basis points
to 0.735 percent on Tuesday, while 10-year JGB futures
pulled back from a nine-year high, down 12 ticks to 144.51.
"I don't expect the yield to go below 0.70 percent but it
depends on the European issue," said a fixed-income fund manager
at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo.
"The situation will continue for a while, with low
volatility and low yield. It's attractive to take carry and the
attractive part of the curve is close to the 10-year sector."
He said big Japanese banks, which are flush with cash, would
likely buy the 10-year tenors for carry rather than going after
the superlong sectors or anything below five-year maturity,
which will keep the 10-year bonds supported.
Life insurers and pension funds are the main buyers of the
superlong debt.
The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to
1.540 percent, while that on the 30-year debt
edged up 4 b a sis points to 1.765 percent. They are still down
12.5 and 11.5 basis points, respectively, so far this month.
Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG, said he
favoured 20-/30-year flattening trades, essentially betting on
the spread between two maturities to narrow.
The spread between the 20- and 30-year debt stood at 21.5
basis points, quite a long way from 13 basis points hit in
mid-March.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)