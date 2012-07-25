* Fear on European debt crisis leads to safe-haven demand
for JGBs
* 2-year bond yield hits 7-yr low of 0.09 pct
* Many expect uptrend to continue, some see 10-yr yield
below 0.65 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 25 Japanese government bond prices
ticked up on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield matching
nine-year lows hit earlier in the week, as Spain's soaring
borrowing costs deepened pessimism on Europe's debt crisis.
The two-year JGB yield fell to a seven-year low, which
market players said is likely to reflect safe-haven buying from
foreign investors as Spanish and Italian bonds were hammered and
even German bunds came under threat of credit downgrades.
"There are not many sovereign bonds you can buy these days.
So JGBs could rise much more than many Japanese market players
expect," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 12 ticks to 144.63
, though they failed to break above nine-year high of
144.64 hit earlier this week. Trade was slow with only 16,424
contracts traded -- about 40 percent below the average so far
this year.
The 10-year cash bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.720
percent, matching the nine-year low hit earlier
this week, but it is still a fair distance from its record low
of 0.430 percent set on June 11, 2003.
"It seems to me that Greece is on course to leave the euro.
I also doubt policymakers can handle Spain's debt crisis well.
The 10-year JGB yield is likely to fall below 0.65 percent in
coming weeks," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.
Spain paid the second highest yield on short-term debt since
the birth of the euro at an auction and EU officials said Greece
had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout, casting
fresh doubt on its future in the euro zone.
DURATION RISK
The longer end of the yield curve underperformed partly
ahead of a 1.2 trillion yen ($15.4 billion) 20-year JGB auction
on Thursday.
The 20-year yield was flat at 1.540 percent
while the 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.770 percent
, bucking the overall market move.
Yields on "superlong" bonds such as 20- and 30-year bonds
have fallen less than the 10-year sector in the latest rally in
the past few months because domestic players have avoided taking
duration risk in the financial year that started in April.
While the 10-year yield has already fallen way past its 2010
low of 0.820 percent, the 30-year yield is still far above its
2010 low of 1.535 percent.
"It doesn't look like domestic players are buying
aggressively. In 2010, major banks bought superlongs big time
but they aren't doing so this time. It's a bit like people are
drinking, but they aren't drunk enough to start on the tequila
yet," said another trader at a Japanese bank.
The two-year yield, however, fell to 0.09 percent
, the lowest since July 2005, due to safe-haven
buying from investors.
Market players suspect buying is likely to have come from
investors, quite possibly foreign ones, as players that have
accounts at the Bank of Japan -- banks and many brokerages --
can earn 0.10 percent interest on their deposit at the BOJ and
have no incentive to buy bonds yielding less.
Still, with German two-year bond yields constantly negative
these days, that yield could be attractive to investors.
"Buying probably came from sovereign wealth fund managers
who want to shun Europe, rather than European investors
themselves," said the first Japanese bank trader.
Comments from Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide
Yamaguchi that the bank will not hesitate to easy policy further
had no impact on the market.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)