* Ten-year JGB futures fall but off earlier low

* JGB 10-yr yield flat this week, 20-yr up 2.5 bps

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 27 Japan's government bond yields rose on Friday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi sent a strong signal the bank would act to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Draghi's comments along with better-than-expected economic data from the United States, including weekly jobless claims and durable goods data, were enough to boost investors' risk appetite, driving up global equities and hurting the appeal of safe-haven government bonds.

Tokyo's Nikkei share average gained 1.5 percent but was still down 1.2 percent for the week.

Worries over global growth will likely keep JGB investors buying on dips, however.

"We are being pushed around by what's happening in Europe. Europe likely will be optimistic for a while, then problems will come back again. Probably in the near-term, JGBs will continue to be supported," said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis point to 0.745 percent.

Neale recommended investors buy long-dated JGBs and sell small amounts of U.S. Treasuries of the same maturity.

"When yields eventually rise, Treasuries have a lot more room to rise than JGBs, so we prefer JGBs to Treasuries at current levels," he said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have fallen 19.9 basis points so far this month versus an 8.5-basis point decline in 10-year JGB yields.

Ten-year JGB futures slipped 11 ticks to 144.35 on Friday after falling as much as 144.30 earlier in the session. About 22,888 contracts changed hands, down from Thursday's 29,074 contracts but up from this month's average of 21,321.

"Market participants still have appetite to buy on dips," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.

Apart from the need to see concrete action from the ECB, Fujiki said investors would also keep an eye on more evidence of improving global growth before increasing their positions in riskier assets.

"Within the last two to three months, global expectations have dropped including in the United States. Japan's economy looks relatively better than other countries but there is no way to avoid being affected," he said.

The U.S. is due to release its second quarter GDP figures later in the day, while the Federal Reserve is to hold its policy meeting next week.

Yields on both 20- and 30-year bonds ticked up 1 b asis point, to 1.565 and 1.770 percent respectively.

For the week, both the 20- and 30-year yields moved up 2.5 basis points. (Editing by Joseph Radford)