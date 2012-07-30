* Investors on hold ahead of Fed, ECB
* Demand at Tuesday's 10-year JGB auction may not be strong
* Market seen supported by worries over global economy
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 30 Japanese government bond prices
edged lower on Monday on hopes that central banks in Europe and
the United States may take more action to bolster their
economies and as market players braced themselves for a 10-year
bond auction the next day.
Traders fear the auction of 2.3 trillion yen ($29.3 billion)
of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday may not attract strong demand as
investors are likely to hold off on buying as they await policy
announcements from the U.S Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the
European Central Bank on Thursday.
"Market players are unwinding their risk-off trade for now.
Although Japan's industrial output is worrying, the market's
focus is on global factors," said Naomi Muguruma, senior bond
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Japan's industrial output was much weaker than
expected, falling for a third straight month in June to the
worst level since May last year, when firms were still dealing
with the damage from natural and nuclear disasters.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis point to 0.775 percent
, hitting a two-week high and pulling further away
from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last week.
"After the 10-year yield fell below 0.8 percent, there
haven't been serious buying from investors. Investors do need a
0.8 percent coupon on the new offer," said a trader at a
European brokerage.
The 10-year JGB futures fell 28 ticks to 144.07 to
below an important technical support at 144.10 of its the kijun
line on the daily Ichimoku chart.
A break of that level could open the way for a test of
143.77, a 23.6 percent retracement of the futures' rally since
mid-March to a nine-year high of 144.64, though the chance of
that happening is seen as slim for now.
The 20-year bond yield rose 3 basis point to 1.595 percent
, while the 30-year bond yield also rose as much
to 1.800 percent, hitting highest level in more
than two weeks.
In the near-term, the ECB's policy meeting is seen as
holding the key.
If the ECB announces fresh bond buying, that could prompt
further unwinding of risk-off trades and weigh on JGBs, said
Mitsubishi UFJ's Muguruma.
On the other hand, if the ECB cuts rates, that could boost
speculation of the BOJ's easing and support JGBs, she added.
The latest Reuters survey showed last week that most
economists expect the ECB to hold rates in August though many of
them expect a cut later this year.
As for the Fed, expectations of another round of
quantitative easing are rising, though few see the Fed doing so
in August.
With the global economy seen susceptible to Europe's
deepening debt crisis, sluggish U.S. growth and slowdown in
China, many market players expect JGBs to stay supported.
"The BOJ could also ease its policy in the future. I don't
expect a deep fall in JGBs. I think the 10-year yield is likely
to peak below 0.8 percent," said the European brokerage dealer.
A fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management
firm in Tokyo said the 10-year yield was likely to hover around
current level in the near-term, however.
"The production number was too weak. It was much weaker than
expected ... The 10-year will stay at the same level as it is,"
the fund manager said.
Japan's factory output unexpectedly eased in June, down for
a third straight month, adding to concerns that weakening global
demand is impacting on the world's third largest economy.
