By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 1 Japanese government bond prices snapped a four-day losing steak on Wednesday, with benchmark yields retreating from three-week highs as sagging stocks increased the safe-haven appeal of bonds ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later in the session.

Most strategists expect the Fed to refrain from a third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, though the central bank is expected to emphasize its commitment to maintaining easy policy and could signal that further stimulus steps are forthcoming.

Investors are divided on the possible outcome of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, after ECB president Mario Draghi said last month that he would do "whatever it takes to preserve the euro."

If the ECB embarks on more purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds, that could fuel investors' risk appetite and trigger JGB selling. But an ECB interest rate cut might lead to an opposite JGB market reaction, by increasing the likelihood of further Bank of Japan steps here.

"I think there is deep-rooted concern among global investors that it will take time to solve the euro-area fiscal crisis and many believe that risk-off mode will continue for the foreseeable future, so many investors are waiting for a good level to buy on dips," said Naomi Muguruma, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Some investors decided to lock in some profits earlier this week," she added.

Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.17 point at 144.19, rising after four straight sessions of falls that marked its longest losing streak since November. They remain below their 14-day moving average, now at 144.37.

The 10-year cash bond yield skidded 1.5 basis points to 0.775 percent, but still remained well above a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.

The 20-year yield also fell from three-week highs touched in the previous session, giving up 1 basis point to 1.600 percent, while the 30-year note erased earlier gains, its yield flat at 1.810 percent.

The 10-year sector could come under selling pressure on Thursday as investors look to make room on their books ahead of that day's 2.3 trillion yen ($29.4 billion) auction in that maturity.

The Bank of Japan's tender for 2- to 3-year Japanese government bonds saw weak demand on Wednesday, with just 96.4 billion yen in bids, less than half the 200 billion yen target.

That marked the first shortfall since such bonds were included in the BOJ's asset purchase program in April. Bids also fell short for 1- to 2-year notes, totaling 359.4 billion yen against a target of 500 billion.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Wednesday shrugged off calls for the Bank of Japan to buy foreign bonds to help weaken the yen, arguing that doing so would breach the finance ministry's jurisdiction on exchange rate policy.

Takehiro Sato, one of the two new members of the BOJ's board, last month raised the possibility of the central bank purchasing foreign bonds to provide liquidity but not as a means of manipulating foreign exchange. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)