* 10-yr note could face selling ahead of auction Thursday
* 10-yr futures snap longest losing streak since Nov
* BOJ market operations fall short of targets
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 1 Japanese government bond prices
snapped a four-day losing steak on Wednesday, with benchmark
yields retreating from three-week highs as sagging stocks
increased the safe-haven appeal of bonds ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy decision later in the session.
Most strategists expect the Fed to refrain from a third
round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, though the central
bank is expected to emphasize its commitment to maintaining easy
policy and could signal that further stimulus steps are
forthcoming.
Investors are divided on the possible outcome of a European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday, after ECB president Mario
Draghi said last month that he would do "whatever it takes to
preserve the euro."
If the ECB embarks on more purchases of Italian and Spanish
bonds, that could fuel investors' risk appetite and trigger JGB
selling. But an ECB interest rate cut might lead to an opposite
JGB market reaction, by increasing the likelihood of further
Bank of Japan steps here.
"I think there is deep-rooted concern among global investors
that it will take time to solve the euro-area fiscal crisis and
many believe that risk-off mode will continue for the
foreseeable future, so many investors are waiting for a good
level to buy on dips," said Naomi Muguruma, senior bond
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Some investors decided to lock in some profits earlier this
week," she added.
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.17 point at 144.19,
rising after four straight sessions of falls that marked its
longest losing streak since November. They remain below their
14-day moving average, now at 144.37.
The 10-year cash bond yield skidded 1.5 basis points to
0.775 percent, but still remained well above a
nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.
The 20-year yield also fell from three-week
highs touched in the previous session, giving up 1 basis point
to 1.600 percent, while the 30-year note erased earlier gains,
its yield flat at 1.810 percent.
The 10-year sector could come under selling pressure on
Thursday as investors look to make room on their books ahead of
that day's 2.3 trillion yen ($29.4 billion) auction in that
maturity.
The Bank of Japan's tender for 2- to 3-year Japanese
government bonds saw weak demand on Wednesday, with just 96.4
billion yen in bids, less than half the 200 billion yen target.
That marked the first shortfall since such bonds were
included in the BOJ's asset purchase program in April. Bids also
fell short for 1- to 2-year notes, totaling 359.4 billion yen
against a target of 500 billion.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Wednesday shrugged
off calls for the Bank of Japan to buy foreign bonds to help
weaken the yen, arguing that doing so would breach the finance
ministry's jurisdiction on exchange rate policy.
Takehiro Sato, one of the two new members of the BOJ's
board, last month raised the possibility of the central bank
purchasing foreign bonds to provide liquidity but not as a means
of manipulating foreign exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)