* Ten-year JGB yield cut gains, 20-year turn flag
* Japan to auction 400 bln yen, 40-year bonds on Tues
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 6 Yields on benchmark Japanese
10-year government bonds ticked up on Monday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns over
slowing growth in the world's largest economy, but the rise was
limited as investors bought on dips.
The need to see more evidence of stronger global growth and
the fact that many investors were behind in their purchase of
JGBs as the first half of Japan's fiscal year approaches helped
limit the weakness, despite a 2 p e r cent rally in Tokyo's Nikkei
average.
The 10-year yield added 0.5 basis point to
0.735 percent after trading as high as 0.745 percent, while
10-year JGB futures fell 7 ticks to 144.44, holding
above their 20-day moving average at 144.33.
U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in
July, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept
prospects of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve
on the table.
"I think JGB market participants think that there is a good
chance for the Fed to decide additional easing at its next
meeting in September," Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said.
"Also there is some speculation for the BOJ meeting this
week ... The consensus is that the BOJ is expected to stay pat
this time but many market participants think it is just a matter
of time before the BOJ either expands its buying of JGBs or
removes the minimum bid yields for its purchase operations."
The Bank of Japan, which is due to conclude its two-day
meeting on Thursday, is expected to keep monetary policy steady
but may escalate its warnings over slowing global demand and
renewed gains in the yen, signalling its readiness to ease again
if the economy's recovery comes under threat.
Expectations that euro zone leaders would soon act to tackle
the crisis also boosted risk appetite after Austrian Chancellor
Werner Faymann was quoted in a newspaper as saying that he
thinks German Chancellor Angela Merkel will drop opposition to
measures such as giving the bloc's permanent bailout fund a
banking licence if that is what is needed to save the euro.
Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said Japanese investors who have experienced
deleveraging and deflation for the past two decades are unlikely
to sell their fixed income portfolio.
"Japanese know fully well what this market entails. They
think it's only a matter of time before U.S. and German assets
will follow suit."
Yields on 20-year JGBs were flat at 1.565
percent after trading as high as 1.585 percent, while that on
30-year bonds ticked up 0.5 basis point to 1.785
percent.
Fujita said the 8- to 10-year sectors looked expensive and
he recommended a barbell position of 4- to 5-year and 20- to
40-year tenors instead of the 8- to 10-year bullets.
The Ministry of Finance was set to auction 400 billion yen
($5.09 billion) worth of 40-year bonds on Tuesday.
($1 = 78.5950 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)