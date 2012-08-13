TOKYO Aug 13 Japanese government bond market sentiment ventured into positive territory for the first time in three weeks, a Thomson Reuters survey published on Monday showed, though a majority of respondents still expect the benchmark yield to trade sideways.

The poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, measuring those who believe yields will fall against those who expect them to rise, came in at plus 21, improving from minus 10 in last week's survey.

The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of this week was 0.790 percent, down half a basis point from Friday's closing level of 0.795 percent and inching closer to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.

The benchmark 10-year note was untraded in Monday morning trade, while the 10-year JGB futures contract for September was up 0.07 point at 143.95.

The survey found that 48.7 percent of respondents expect yields to trade sideways, up from 22.0 percent in the last poll.

Some 35.9 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to fall this week, up from 34.1 percent in the previous survey, while only 15.4 percent of respondents expect them to rise, down from 43.9 percent.

The online survey of 101 JGB market participants from major institutions received 39 responses, for a response rate of 38.6 percent, including 20 responses from "real money" investors from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and insurance companies.

The sentiment reading for these "real money" investors came in at plus 14, suggesting they were slightly less optimistic than the market at large