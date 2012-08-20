TOKYO Aug 20 Japanese government bond market
sentiment was steady in thin summer conditions, a weekly Thomson
Reuters survey published on Monday showed, after benchmark
yields hit a two-month high in the previous week.
The poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, measuring those
who believe yields will fall against those who expect them to
rise, came in at plus 17, not far from plus 21 in last week's
survey.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.830 percent, flat from Friday's
closing level and above a prediction of 0.790 percent in last
week's poll.
The benchmark 10-year cash note was untraded on Monday
morning, while the 10-year JGB futures contract for
September was down 0.03 point at 143.56.
The 10-year yield rose to 0.860 percent last week, its
highest level since mid-June, moving away from a nine-year low
of 0.720 percent hit last month.
The survey found that 46.4 percent of total respondents
expect JGB yields to fall this week, up from 35.9 percent in the
previous survey, while 28.6 percent of respondents expect them
to rise, up from 15.4 percent.
Some 25.0 percent of respondents expect yields to trade
sideways, down from 48.7 percent in the last poll.
The online survey of 101 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 28 responses, for a response rate of 27.7
percent. That included 12 responses from "real money" investors
from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds
and insurance companies.
The sentiment reading for these "real money" investors came
in at plus 8, down from the previous week's plus 14, suggesting
they remained slightly less optimistic than the market at large.