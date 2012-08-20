TOKYO Aug 20 Japanese government bonds were steady on Monday, with benchmark yields below a two-month high hit last week and not straying far from their previous close.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.830 percent, after earlier dipping half a basis point to 0.825 percent. Last week it rose as high as 0.860 percent, its loftiest since mid-June, and moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.

Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.02 point at 143.57.

* Yields on the 5-year note edged down half a basis point to 0.225 percent, with that tenor expected to face some selling pressure ahead of Tuesday's sale.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.5 trillion of 5-year notes at its monthly auction. Last month's sale met robust demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.44, up from the previous auction's 3.12.

* "This month's 5-year auction should also be good, with yields now above 0.2 percent, but there is a question if the 20-year notes will find buyers," said a fixed-income fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

* On Thursday, the ministry will offer 1.2 trillion yen worth of 20-year debt.

* Yields on 20-year debt, which also rose to two-month highs last week, slipped half a basis point to 1.650 percent.

Yields on 30-year bonds were flat at 1.850 percent.