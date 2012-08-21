U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
TOKYO Aug 21 Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Tuesday with investors focused on a sale of 5-year notes.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade flat at 143.47. The 10-year cash yield was also flat at 0.840 percent, after earlier dipping as low as 0.835 percent.
* Yields on the 5-year note were also flat at 0.235 percent.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion of 5-year notes at its monthly auction on Tuesday, a reopening of the Series 105 with a coupon of 0.2 percent. Last month's sale met robust demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.44, up from the previous auction's 3.12.
* "Despite some lingering weakness in the overall tone of the market, yields remain stable and low out to the 3-year sector and potential investor demand for 5's should still be strong," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji in a note to clients.
If long-term yields rise, 5-year yields could follow, but he said any such move should be limited on the assumption that yields will stay in place out to the 3-year sector.
Investors who are bearish on JGBs should consider 5-10-year steepeners, Tanji added.
* The superlong tenor faced mild selling pressure, with yields on 20-year debt adding 1 basis point to 1.680 percent, while yields on 30-year bonds added half a basis point to 1.865 percent.
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.