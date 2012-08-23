* Superlong tenor sells off after auction results

* U.S. easing hopes, poor China data support sentiment

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 23 Japanese government bond prices erased gains on Thursday and the yield curve steepened sharply as the superlong tenor tumbled after a sale of 20-year bonds met with lacklustre demand.

Losses were limited, however, by growing expectations for more U.S. easing and downbeat Chinese manufacturing data, so some strategists cautioned the poor auction results did not necessarily signal a near term trend.

Market participants had expected a smooth sale, but most also said the 20-year tenor was expensive relative to other maturities.

"We retain a bullish view for the rest of the month, and I don't think this result says it all about market sentiment. This could be the bottom of the market for the near term," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

The auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($15.2 billion) worth of 20-year debt had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38, down from the previous auction's 3.32, despite a higher coupon of 1.6 percent compared with last month's coupon of 1.5 percent. But market participants had hopes of an even higher coupon.

"Life insurers were the main expected buyers this time, and they would have preferred 1.7 percent," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi MUFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The auction's tail between the average and lowest accepted prices widened to of 0.24, from the previous sale's 0.05, indicating weaker demand.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed flat at 143.59, after ending morning trading up 0.15 point at 143.74 before the sale results were announced.

The 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.825 percent after falling to a one-week low of 0.800 percent in morning trading.

Fears about the impact of a slowdown in China rose after the HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index(PMI) fell to 47.8 in August, its lowest level in nine months, as export orders fell and inventories piled up.

U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, bolstering JGB market sentiment, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's August meeting released showed the central bank was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon."

Superlong JGBs bore the brunt of Wednesday's selling, leading the yield curve to steepen.

The 20-year bond yield jumped 2.5 basis points to 1.690 percent after falling as low as 1.645 percent in the morning,

The 30-year bond yield soared 3.5 basis points to 1.885 percent.