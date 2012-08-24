* 10-year futures rise, closing above 14-day moving average

* 10-, 30-yr yield spread widens as superlong tenor underperforms

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday as stocks withered, enhancing the appeal of safe-haven assets, with benchmark bond yields on track to end the week lower.

The superlong sector continued to underperform after the previous session's disappointing 20-year auction. Market participants have said investors have fewer incentives to buy longer maturities and extend the duration of their portfolios until the outlook for U.S. interest rates is more clear.

Some strategists expect a modest decline toward the end of Japan's fiscal year-end in March, but also expect dip-buying to continue.

"If you had a chance to buy on the dip at the front end earlier this week, that was great. We were recommending 4- and 5-year paper, but either you bought it at lower levels and are happy, or you likely have to wait for the next chance," said Neale Vincent, strategist at Nomura Securities.

"Our forecasts are for a modest selloff to around 1.1 percent into the fiscal year end, so we are recommending payer spreads on 10-year swaps in which you buy at-the-money and sell out of the money," he added.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed at its session high of 143.85, up 0.26 point, moving away from a 2 1/2-month low of 143.27 hit last week. Futures closed above technical resistance at their 14-day moving average, now at 143.74.

The 10-year yield lost 2 basis points to 0.805 percent after falling to a one-week low of 0.800 percent on Thursday in the wake of the lacklustre 20-year sale. The 10-year yield stood at 0.835 percent at the end of last week, in which it rose to a two-month high of 0.860 percent.

Futures extended gains as stocks slipped. Japan's Nikkei stock average lost 1.2 percent, as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed.

JACKSON HOLE AWAITED

Downbeat economic signals also supported demand for bonds. A Reuters poll showed on Friday big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment worsened in August and is expected to improve only slightly in the coming months.

Europe's debt woes remained in focus ahead of a German-Greek meeting later on Friday. Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Spain was in talks about possible aid, although it has not made a final decision to request a bailout.

Investors continued to assess the likelihood and timing of U.S. easing steps. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC in Hong Kong, "There's a lot of reason to do more" citing a U.S. jobless rate of 8.3 percent.

But quelling stimulus hopes, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told CNBC television that improved recent U.S. data made the suggestion of more easing steps in the latest Fed minutes "a bit stale."

A speech next week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at a central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming could offer hints on future policy moves.

"Investors everywhere are waiting for a clearer signal about U.S. easing exceptions. Until Jackson Hole, people will continue to buy JGBs on dips, and the curve might continue steepen as the longer end lags," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

Month-end duration extensions by index-following pension funds and life insurers purchasing superlong debt often help the yield curve flatten in the waning days of a month.

But such buying has yet to emerge this week. The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at 1.075, its widest since late June and up from 0.980 five weeks ago, as superlongs underperformed.

The 20-year bond yield slipped half a basis point to 1.670 percent, moving away from a more than two-month high of 1.690 percent hit on Thursday after the disappointing auction.

The 30-year bond yield also shed half a basis point to 1.880 percent.