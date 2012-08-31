TOKYO Aug 31 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Friday, finding support after domestic output data came in surprisingly weak although trade was subdued as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.07 point at 143.96, after rising to a two-week high of 144.00 following the data's release.

* Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell in July, as a slowdown in exports to China and Europe prompted manufacturers to trim output.

Companies expect output to rise only modestly in August and then fall again in September, adding to chances that the economy will contract in the third quarter and to pressure on policymakers, including the Bank of Japan, to come up with more stimulus steps.

* "The government was right in downgrading the economic forecast, but there's a huge gap in terms of understanding of the economy with the BOJ, I think," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The BOJ has to downgrade quite considerably their economic outlook going forward, given these figures, and I think this will put them in a very tight spot because they've already promised a 1 percent inflation rate," he said.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.800 percent after earlier dipping to 0.795 percent.

* The Fed chief will appear at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming meeting of central bankers, and some investors hope he will offer clues on what the Fed might do at its next policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.

Many, however, believe that policy makers need to see the latest U.S. employment report on Sept. 7 before they decide on any more policy steps.

* Longer-dated debt underperformed in the absence of the typical month-end duration extension by life insurers and pension funds.

* "They're waiting for the September auctions to extend. They don't want to extend at these levels. Generally, market participants don't expect rates to move much anytime soon, so they're willing to wait for market events to pass by before they do these passive trades," said Fujita.

* The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.665 percent and the 30-year yield also rose 1 basis point to 1.890 percent.

* The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on Tuesday and conduct a 30-year sale on Thursday.